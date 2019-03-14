Pakistan PM Imran Khan 'Disappointed' as Lawmakers Double Their Own Salaries

Following the move, the PM appealed for austerity, reminding lawmakers of the financial crisis the country is facing, with very high levels of external debt and low FOREX reserves.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his opposition to the ‘unanimous' passing of a proposal by lawmakers from the Pakistani state of Punjab to raise salaries and incentives for ministers, legislative house members, and the state chief minister.

Khan said that while the country is facing a financial crisis, lawmakers raising their salaries by themselves is untenable.

READ MORE: Saudi Crown Prince Receives Gold-Plated Gun as a Gift From Pakistani Senators

"I am extremely disappointed by decision of Punjab Assembly to raise pays and privileges of MPAs, ministers and especially CM," Imran Khan tweeted.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 14, 2019

© REUTERS / Athit Perawongmetha I Am Not Worthy of Nobel Peace Prize - Pakistani Prime Minister Khan

The state assembly of Punjab on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill to double the salaries and incentives of legislative members and ministers, including that of the state chief minister.

"Once prosperity returns to Pakistan such a move could be justified, but now, when we do not have resources to provide basic amenities to all our people, this is untenable," Imran Khan added.

Interestingly, the bill to raise the salaries of public representatives sailed through with complete consensus and within five minutes.

Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry also commented on the decision made by Punjab lawmakers and reminded them about the government's austerity policies.

— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 14, 2019

READ MORE: China Can Help Pakistan to Free Itself From the IMF Chains — Scholar

Pakistan has been facing a deep financial crisis as external debt crossed $100 billion in January 2019.

Imran Khan has been seeking help from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, China and the International Monetary Fund to bring the country out from the crisis. Last month, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman announced investments in Pakistani petrochemicals, power generation, and mining projects worth more than $20 billion. Besides, Saudi Arabia and UAE have also announced monetary support as the country's foreign exchange fell to a new low of $7 billion.