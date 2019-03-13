Indian Man Attacks Wife Over Watching Pakistani Show on Cell Phone - Reports

The Indo-Pakistan border tiffs are showing "definite" signs of "domestic infiltration" in India. A knife-wielding man from the state of Maharashtra has even attacked his wife over watching Pakistani shows on her cell phone.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The accused, Asif Sattar Nayab, on Monday had a day-long quarrel with his wife and was peeved beyond tolerance when in the evening she began watching drama programmes on her cell phone virtually ignoring him, reports news outlet Timesnow.com.

READ MORE: WATCH Indian Whip 'Possessed' Wife as She Takes 'Exorcising Lap' Around Village

Pakistani drama series although created in Pakistan are quite popular in India.

© Photo : Pixabay Pakistani Spy Stoned to Death by Inmates in Indian Jail As India-Pakistan Tensions Boil Over Following Terror Attack

Citing the police, the media report read that Nayab and his wife began the day with a quarrel that further escalated when his wife scolded their son for buying milk with spoilt packaging. On returning home from work the man found his wife lying on the bed and continuing to watch Pakistani drama shows completely oblivious to his presence. Enraged by this he lashed out at her with a knife, breaking one of her thumbs.

READ MORE: Wife, Not Dangerous Stunts Scare Indian Star Akshay Kumar

The wife lodged a complaint with the police. Nayab was arrested later by the police under the "attempt to murder" clause of the Indian Penal Code.

A terror attack in Pulwama, Kashmir on 14 February raised the tension between the traditional rivals India and Pakistan. A Pakistan-based terror outfit claimed responsibility for the terror attack that killed 40 Indian soldiers. The tensions escalated to a point where the two nations engaged in a show of air power, transgressing into each other's airspace.