Indian Man Attacks Wife Over Watching Pakistani Show on Cell Phone - Reports

New Delhi (Sputnik): The accused, Asif Sattar Nayab, on Monday had a day-long quarrel with his wife and was peeved beyond tolerance when in the evening she began watching drama programmes on her cell phone virtually ignoring him, reports news outlet Timesnow.com.
READ MORE: WATCH Indian Whip 'Possessed' Wife as She Takes 'Exorcising Lap' Around Village
Pakistani drama series although created in Pakistan are quite popular in India.
READ MORE: Wife, Not Dangerous Stunts Scare Indian Star Akshay Kumar
The wife lodged a complaint with the police. Nayab was arrested later by the police under the "attempt to murder" clause of the Indian Penal Code.
A terror attack in Pulwama, Kashmir on 14 February raised the tension between the traditional rivals India and Pakistan. A Pakistan-based terror outfit claimed responsibility for the terror attack that killed 40 Indian soldiers. The tensions escalated to a point where the two nations engaged in a show of air power, transgressing into each other's airspace.
All comments
Show new comments (0)