'When Hubby Goes No.1 Wifey Gets Maybach' Exclaims Priyanka Chopra

The Bollywood-Hollywood global celebrity could not help fawning over the new gift she received from hubby Nick Jonas to celebrate the success of his new comeback single, Sucker. The music video of the single features her, along with the female partners of her husband’s brothers.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Priyanka Chopra was greeted with an exorbitant treat of a Mercedes-Benz Maybach luxury car when she landed in Los Angeles this week.

The Maybach was gifted to her by her husband Nick Jonas to celebrate the #1 spot in the US Billboard charts of the Jonas Brother's comeback single "Sucker".

PeeCee, as Priyanka is popularly known, was ecstatic over the luxury car.

"When the hubby goes number one.. the wifey gets a @maybach!! Introducing.. Extra Chopra Jonas.. haha.. I love you baby!! Yaaay! Best husband ever", she exclaimed on Instagram, where she posted a photo of the car along with her hubby and their cutie dog.

Nick Jonas, with his brothers Joe and Kevin, released a single, Sucker, a week ago — the first one after their split four years ago. The single made a debut at number one on the Billboard and as expected, Priyanka eulogized all over it, tweeting "The Jonas Brothers debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100!! OMGeeeeeee!! I Could not be more proud of you guys (screaming inside).."

The Jonas Brothers debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100!! OMGeeeeeee!! I Could not be more proud of you guys (screaming inside)♥️ @nickjonas @kevinjonas @joejonas

She was in India for a while to complete a film shoot of her upcoming film "The Sky is Pink" and attended the wedding of the son of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, which took place on Saturday.