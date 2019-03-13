Register
    This file photo taken on July 24, 2013 shows a logo of German pharmaceuticals and chemicals giant Bayer on an overpass at its Berlin headquarters

    India Caps BT Cotton Royalty to Monsanto; Third Cut in Four Years

    The Indian government's decision comes at a time when the country's cotton output is falling and needs a breakthrough to help reinstate its leading position on the global cotton market.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — For the third time in four years, India's Ministry of Agriculture has curtailed the trait value (royalty) paid to German drugmaker Bayer AG Monsanto for genetically modified cotton seeds. 

    "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has decided to reduce royalties paid by Indian seed companies to Monsanto for its genetically modified (GM) cotton by 49 percent", The Asian Age reported.

    Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller atomizers are displayed for sale at a garden shop at Bonneuil-Sur-Marne near Paris, France, June 16, 2015.
    © REUTERS / Charles Platiau
    'Tip of the Iceberg': US Lawyers Have 'Explosive' Documents on Monsanto's Business in Europe
    Experts in the field have however suggested that the decision could prompt foreign seed companies to scale down their investments in India.

    "Such an ad hoc mechanism of price fixation makes the cotton seed business unsustainable in the long run. The reduction in seed price makes little difference to the farmer, as the cost of seed is hardly 5 percent of his revenue. On the other hand, the reduction in sale price from INR 800 to INR 730 per packet over two years will cause a huge cut in the research budgets of seed companies", Ram Kaundinya, director-general of the Federation of Seed Industry of India was quoted as saying by The Indian Express

    After emerging as the world's top cotton producer in 2015-16, India conceded that slot to China in 2018-19. At the current rate, there is a possibility of the country even becoming a net cotton importer again, warned Kaundinya.

    India's agricultural ministry had first cut Monsanto's royalties in 2016, triggering a feud between India-US with the then US ambassador to India Richard Verma approaching Indian Prime Minister's office over the matter.

