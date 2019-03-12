WATCH Indian Whip 'Possessed' Wife as She Takes 'Exorcising Lap' Around Village

A disturbing video shows the moment an Indian man brutally whips his wife, who was reportedly told by an occultist that she was “possessed by evil spirits”.
The occultist allegedly advised the woman to do a lap around Mandapura, a small village in India’s Barmer, in order to have the demons exorcised.
WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities.
The husband decided to step in when his spouse slowed down to take a break from her exorcising walk and started whipping her with a belt until she fell on the ground.
According to the Daily Star, citing police, the man was angry that his wife was not following the occultist’s order.
