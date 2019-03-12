Register
18:53 GMT +312 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    SU-30MKI India

    India to Build Over 100 Blast Pens for Jets Near China, Pakistan - Reports

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 11

    A majority of the Next Generation Hardened Shelters will be designed to house Russian-made Sukhoi fighter jets. In 2016, a Parliamentary committee on defence had pointed out that Indian Air Force did not have protective shelters to keep the fighter jets.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — To protect fighter jets from being destroyed in bombings and missile strikes on air bases, the Indian government has sanctioned the construction of around 110 Next Generation Hardened Shelters for Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets at locations close to the border with Pakistan and China.

    READ MORE: India Seeks License Extension from Russia to Manufacture More Su-30MKI Locally

    The majority of the hardened shelters would house the Russian-made Sukhoi fighter jets that are the mainstay of the Indian Air Force, the news agency ANI reported.

    "The central government has cleared a project for the construction of around 110 hardened shelters also known as blast pens which protect the fighter planes from enemy missiles or bomb attacks", ANI quoted the governments sources as saying.

    An Akula class submarine underway
    Wikipedia
    What US Sold to India in 10 Years, Russia Sold in Last 6 Months
    According to ANI, the next generation hardened shelters would be built in a phased manner at air bases close to the borders with China and Pakistan.

    READ MORE: Indian Air Force Gets First Locally Overhauled Su-30MKI

    At present, the IAF keeps the SU-30MKI and other fighter jets in rear locations during operations near the Pakistan border due to a lack of protective hardened shelters. It was because of this drawback that the IAF had to scramble MiG-21 jets while responding to the Pakistan Air Force strike on 27 February as the Sukhoi fighter jets were not at their ready disposal.

    Earlier, during a war with Pakistan in 1965, the IAF had lost several of its fighter jets as they were without protective shelters, added the report.

    Related:

    Sukhoi PAK-FA Could Power India’s Fifth Gen Fighter
    India’s Sukhoi Still Untraced, China Says Don’t Disturb Border Region
    India to Test-Fire BrahMos Missile From Sukhoi-30 Next Month
    India's MoD Reveals Which Private Companies are to Receive Sukhoi-30MKI Tech
    Tags:
    fighter aircraft, shelter, protection, Sukhoi fighter jet, Indian Air Force, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snowy Fairytale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Snowy Fairy-tale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse