Register
17:18 GMT +312 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Boeing 737-800

    UK, Norway, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Oman Latest to Bar 737 MAX 8 Flights

    CC BY 2.0 / Nikos Koutoulas
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    140

    The UK, Norway, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, and Oman are the latest countries to temporarily ban the Boeing 737 Max from entering and leaving their countries after the model was involved in the Ethiopian Airlines and Indonesian Lion Airlines plane crashes – two in less than five months.

    The UK Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA) said in a press release that it was closely monitoring the situation and will ground all 737 MAXs until further notice.

    "As we do not currently have sufficient information from the flight data recorder we have, as a precautionary measure, issued instructions to stop any commercial passenger flights from any operator arriving, departing or overflying UK airspace," the CAA said on Tuesday.

    "We remain in close contact with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and industry regulators globally," the CAA added.

    According to the CAA, the UK operates five 737 MAX aircraft, with a six planned to commence operations later this week. TUI Group has already received five of its 72 orders, and Ryanair ordered 135, according to data from Boeing.

    Norwegian Air Shuttle also said on Tuesday that it would cease operation of the aircraft until further notice, adding that it was remaining "in close dialogue with the aviation authorities and Boeing". Norwegian Air Shuttle currently operations roughly 18 737 MAX in its company fleet.

    Tomas Hesthammer, Norwegian’s acting Chief Operating Officer said in a statement that the company had "taken the decision to not operate flights using this aircraft type until advised otherwise by the relevant aviation authorities", adding that despite the inconvenience to customers, safety would be the company's "top priority".

    The Changi Airport in Singapore is the sixth busiest transport hub, but only a handful of the 737 Max's operate in the country compared with Australia, where no domestic airlines use the 737 Max's.  

    Only two foreign airlines — Singapore's SilkAir and Fiji Airways — fly them to Australia, with the former temporarily suspending operation of the 737 MAX and Fiji Airways soon to be affected by the suspensions due to the company searching for substitutions for its two 737 MAX aircraft.

    Boeing 737 MAX
    CC BY 2.0 / Aka The Beav / Boeing 737 MAX roll-out
    Boeing to Upgrade Software Across 737 MAX Fleet in 'Coming Weeks' After Deadly Ethiopia Crash
    The news comes after Ethiopian Airlines flight 302, a Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed on Sunday, killing all 157 people on board and the deadliest in the airline's history. 

    The Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority said on Tuesday in a press release that it had temporarily suspended the operation of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft "to or from Australia", adding that it was working with Fiji Airlines to "minimise any disruptions and with regulators in Fiji and Singapore".  

    Shae Carmody, CASA CEO and director of aviation safety, said in a statement that the temporary suspensions were "in the best interests of safety".  

    "This is a temporary suspension while we wait for more information to review the safety risks of continued operations of the Boeing 737 MAX to and from Australia," Mr. Carmody said. "CASA regrets any inconvenience to passengers but believes it is important to always put safety first."

    READ MORE: FlyDubai Confident in Its Fleet Despite Boeing Crash in Ethiopia

    CASA said it was monitoring the situation and will review the suspension after Boeing and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), along with other accident investigators, could provide "relevant safety information".  

    CASA is closely monitoring the situation and the suspension will be reviewed as relevant safety information becomes available from Boeing, the United States Federal Aviation Administration and accident investigators.  

    The Oman Civil Aviation Authority said that it was "temporarily suspending Operations of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into and out of all Omani airports until further notice". 

    Ahmad Nizar Zolfakar, CEO of the Malaysian Civil Aviation Authority said on Tuesday that "none of the Malaysian carriers operate the 737 MAX 8" and that CAA Malaysia was suspending all operations of the plane "until further notice".

    Other countries, including South Korea's Eastar Jet, will ground all Max 8s starting Wednesday, AFP reported. Indian low-cost airline Jet Airways has also grounded all five of its 737 MAX aircraft, with the country's aviation regulator DGCA issuing three further directives for Jet Airways and Indian lowcost carrier Spicejet on Monday. Chinese airlines have also grounded all 737 MAX aircraft, which will affect China Southern Airlines, China Easter Airlines, and Air China, among others.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snowy Fairytale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Snowy Fairy-tale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse