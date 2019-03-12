Beijing Hopes US to Abandon Ideas About 'Zero-Sum Game' Between China, Russia

"China is constantly promoting the creation of a new joint universal and sustainable security concept. We hope that the United States will abandon its thinking in the spirit of a zero-sum game and stop looking at the relations with major powers from the perspective of confrontation, start working together with China, Russia and other countries on ensuring global peace, stability and security," the ministry’s spokesman Lu Kang said, referring to the US draft budget.
The statement was made in wake of the Monday's release the President’s Fiscal Year 2020 Budget of the United States Government by the White House Office of Management and Budget Acting. The document aims to strengthen the country's "readiness and lethality, prioritizing strategic competition with China and Russia."
The US government budget proposal lists $750 billion under "defence total" spending for the fiscal year 2020, which is 4.7 percent more from the $716 billion allocated in the fiscal year 2019, according to the draft document.
