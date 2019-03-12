Beijing Hopes US to Abandon Ideas About 'Zero-Sum Game' Between China, Russia

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday expressed hope, in response to US President Donald Trump’s budget request for 2020, that the United States would cease regarding China and Russia as its adversaries.

"China is constantly promoting the creation of a new joint universal and sustainable security concept. We hope that the United States will abandon its thinking in the spirit of a zero-sum game and stop looking at the relations with major powers from the perspective of confrontation, start working together with China, Russia and other countries on ensuring global peace, stability and security," the ministry’s spokesman Lu Kang said, referring to the US draft budget.

© AFP 2018 / MLADEN ANTONOV Moscow Does Not Want New START Treaty to Have JCPOA's Fate - Russian Envoy

The spokesman expressed hope that the final version of the US draft budget would be clear from "negative details" on China and Russia, according to the spokesman. China also calls on all countries to seek common development and benefit in the field of foreign affairs, Lu noted.

READ MORE: Trump's 2020 Budget Promises Spending Cuts, Erase Deficit in 15 Years — Reports

The statement was made in wake of the Monday's release the President’s Fiscal Year 2020 Budget of the United States Government by the White House Office of Management and Budget Acting. The document aims to strengthen the country's "readiness and lethality, prioritizing strategic competition with China and Russia."

The US government budget proposal lists $750 billion under "defence total" spending for the fiscal year 2020, which is 4.7 percent more from the $716 billion allocated in the fiscal year 2019, according to the draft document.

READ MORE: Trump's 2020 Budget Requests $750Bln for Defence Spending, Up 4.7% From 2019