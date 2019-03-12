Unwed Indian Woman Dies During Self-Administered Childbirth – Reports

At the time of death, her smartphone had YouTube videos on “how to deliver baby by self”. She is purported to have taken the step of delivering the baby all by herself out of fear of social stigma associated with her marital status.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A 26-year-old unmarried pregnant woman trying to deliver a baby on her own by watching self-delivery instructions on YouTube was discovered dead along with the child on Monday at her rented apartment in Gorakhpur in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, reports Hindustan Times.

Citing senior police officials, the media report said that the woman had been living alone in the apartment which she had rented just a few days earlier. The police believe that she had attempted to deliver the baby herself due to her fear of social stigma, as she was going to become an unwed mother.

The incident happened on Sunday night, but only came to light on Monday morning when the woman's neighbours found blood flowing out of her room and informed the landlord.

"Her landlord came and broke open the house only to find the lady along with her newborn boy lying in a pool of blood dead", a police official said.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the woman was watching YouTube videos on "how to deliver baby by self", along with other similar videos on her smartphone.

The body of the woman has been sent for autopsy, the police added.