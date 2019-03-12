Register
11:07 GMT +312 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Flags of Pakistan and China

    China Calls Islamabad 'Iron Brother' Amid India-Pakistan Confrontation

    © AFP 2018 / FAROOQ NAEEM
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 40

    China has advised its long-time ally Pakistan and India to work together on defusing the simmering tensions and build a lasting peace to guarantee stability in the region.

    Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Beijing played a constructive role in de-escalating the recent tensions between Pakistan and India, and referred to Pakistan as “China’s iron brother”.

    “China played a vital role in defusing the conflict between the two countries. Islamabad and New Delhi should meet each other to deescalate the crisis”, Wang said at a press conference on the margins of the second session of the 13th National People’s Congress.

    He then expressed hope that Islamabad and New Delhi would start a constructive dialogue to solve the crisis:

    “China hopes Pakistan and India will replace confrontation with dialogue, settle a disagreement by goodwill and create a better future through cooperation. China also hopes Pakistan and India will transform the crisis into opportunity and meet each other halfway. We advise both parties to quickly turn this page and seek a fundamental long-term improvement in their relations”.

    While reiterating support for Pakistan, Wang stressed that “Chinese dragons and Indian elephants won’t clash. Instead, they will dance with each other”.

    READ MORE: India, Afghanistan Open Another Air Freight Corridor to Bypass Pakistan

    Wang’s comments come several days after China’s Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou paid a visit to Islamabad. During the visit on 6 March, he reaffirmed Beijing’s support for Pakistan regarding peace and stability in the region, and acknowledged Islamabad’s steps against terrorism.

    “China has paid close attention to the present situation between Pakistan and India, and appreciates Pakistan’s remaining calm and exercising restraint from the beginning, and persisting in pushing to lower the temperature with India via dialogue”, the foreign ministry cited Kong as saying.

    Pakistan is one of China’s closest allies: Beijing has invested billions of dollars in the country as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, an infrastructure project that aims to link its western province of Xinjiang with the Arabian Sea port of Gwadar in Balochistan Province.

    READ MORE: Pakistan May Move Int'l Court if India Engages in 'Water Aggression' — Islamabad

    The massive project is part of Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative, comprising a vast network of roads and sea routes involving 54 countries.

    Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China Wang Yi during a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the results of their meeting in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    China Asks India & Pakistan to Move On, Strive for Lasting Peace - Reports
    Historically tense relations between India and Pakistan hit a new low last month after the Indian Air Force conducted an air raid against a suspected Jaish-e Mohammad terror camp in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The move was prompted by a deadly suicide bomb attack on a convoy with Indian security forces claimed by the group.

    On 27 February, just a day after the IAF strikes, Islamabad announced that it had shot down two Indian aircraft over the Line of Control and captured an Indian pilot who safely ejected himself and landed on the Pakistani side.

    New Delhi confirmed the loss of only one of its MiG-21s and claimed that it had brought down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet, having displayed fragments of an AMRAAM medium-range missile that was recovered in Indian-administered Kashmir. The missile is alleged to have been launched by a US-built jet, although Islamabad has vehemently denied losing any F-16s, or even scrambling them for a dogfight.

    Tags:
    air raid, crisis, de-escalation, escalation, tensions, iron, brother, India, Pakistan, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snowy Fairytale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Snowy Fairy-tale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse