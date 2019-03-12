Register
11:07 GMT +312 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Boeing 737 MAX

    India's Jet Airways Stops Flying Its Boeing 737 Max After Deadly Ethiopia Crash

    CC BY 2.0 / Aka The Beav / Boeing 737 MAX roll-out
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 40

    Two Indian airlines Jet Airways and Spicejet have a total of 17 Boeing 737 Max aircraft in their fleets. The country's aviation regulator has issued additional measures for Indian operators covering engineering, maintenance, and flight operations after an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing crashed.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In the aftermath of the Ethiopian Airlines crash, one of India's largest air carrier Jet Airways has grounded all its five Boeing 737 Max aircraft after the tragic incident killed all passengers on board.

    READ MORE: Prof REVEALS What Economic Impact China’s Boeing 737 MAX Suspension Will Have

    The announcement by Jet Airways came after several flyers refused to travel on Boeing 737 Max aircraft even if it meant an entire fare wasted.
     Here you go @jetairways @flyspicejet I am sure you guys don’t care even if it meant tragic deaths…

    "We are currently not flying any of our B737 MAX aircraft. We are also in contact with the manufacturer and the regulator in the context of this development and remain committed to implementing all directives or advisories that may be published by those authorized", Jet Airways tweeted on Tuesday morning.

    Another Indian airline, Spicejet which has 12 Boeing 737 Max aircraft in its inventory did not take a call about whether it will also follow Jet Airways and ground the aircraft.

    Ethiopian Federal policemen stand at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 11, 2019
    © REUTERS / Tiksa Negeri
    ‘No One Is 100 Percent Sure’: Safety of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Questioned Following Two Fatal Crashes
    Earlier on Monday night, India's civil aviation regulator DGCA introduced additional safety measures for Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes after two fatal crash involving the 737 MAX 8 in less than five months. Under the new norms, airlines will have to ensure the captain operating the MAX aircraft has a minimum of 1,000 hours of experience and the co-pilot has 500 hours of experience on 737 planes.

    "This is the second fatal accident of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft within a span of five months…The issue has been reviewed in DGCA today along with the Indian operators covering all reported snags/defects of significant nature along with rectification actions taken on these aircraft", the DGCA said Monday.

    READ MORE: Boeing to Upgrade Software Across 737 MAX Fleet After Ethiopia Deadly Crash 

    The DGCA added that Boeing 737 Max engineers and maintenance personnel must factor in additional checks, particularly those pertaining to the autopilot and stall management systems.

    Related:

    Airline Passenger in Pakistan Grounded After PRAYING FOR PLANE CRASH
    Blame the Weather: Thomas Cook Mulls Airline Sale Amid £14m Operating Losses
    Berlin Withdraws Iranian Airline's Permission to Operate in Germany - Reports
    Irish Airline Ryanair Obtains UK License for Post-Brexit Flights
    Syria’s Only Private Airline Makes First Flight to Tunisia
    Tags:
    aircraft safety, Airline, passenger plane, crash, SpiceJet, Jet Airways, Boeing, India, United States, Ethiopia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snowy Fairytale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Snowy Fairy-tale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse