India Successfully Test Fires Multi-Barrel Guided Rocket Pinaka Near Pak Border

The indigenously developed Pinaka will significantly boost the capability of Indian artillery batteries to make precision strikes, the Indian Defence Ministry said on Monday.

New Delhi (Sputnik): India's state-funded Defence Research and Development Organisation has successfully test fired the guided Pinaka multi-barrel rocket at the Pokharan range, which is located near the Pakistan border. The newly developed and tested weapon system can virtually decimate 900 square metres at a 20-90 kilometre range by firing a salvo of 12 rockets within 44 seconds. It is equipped with a state-of-the-art guidance kit comprised of advanced navigation and control systems.

"In both the missions conducted in Pokharan range, the weapon systems impacted the intended targets with high precision and achieved desired accuracies. Telemetry systems tracked and monitored the vehicle all through the flight path. All the mission objectives have been met", a statement issued by the Defence Ministry read.

​The guided rocket is powered by a solid-propellant motor and can be fitted with three warheads: a pre-fragmented high-explosive (PFHE), or an incendiary, or a reduced high-explosive (RHE) practice warhead. Flight stabilization is provided by six clipped-deltas side-folding fins towards the rear of the rocket.

The Pinaka rocket will gradually replace the Russian SMERCH, which can flatten an area of 1.1 square kilometres. The Indian Army intends to have 22 Pinaka regiments by 2026, including 12 regiments of guided Pinaka missiles. Each regiment would consist of three batteries of six Pinaka launchers mounted on Tatra trucks. The Indian Army has 62 SMERCH batteries, which provide lethal support to infantry and tanks for launching frontal attacks.