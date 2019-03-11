Mastermind of Deadly Kashmir Convoy Attack Killed by Indian Forces - Reports

The terror Attack in Pulwama (Kashmir), which left 40 Indian soldiers dead spiralled into a serious conflagration between India and Pakistan. Following the attack, India launched an aerial attack and dropped bombs on alleged terror hideouts in Pakistani territory, resulting in retaliation by the Pakistan Air Force.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Mudasir Ahmed Khan, the terror mastermind of the recent Pulwama suicide bomb attack that killed 40 Indian paramilitary policemen, is believed to have been gunned down by Indian security forces in an operation that lasted into the wee hours of Monday, said news agency PTI. Mudasir Khan belonged to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist outfit and also went by the nickname "Mohammed Bhai".

The mastermind of #PulwamaTerrorAttack, Mudasir Ahmed Khan, killed in an encounter in the Tral area of South Kashmir. India Today's @ashraf_wani tells you more about it#ReporterDiary

Besides the recent terror incident at Pulwama on 14 February in which 40 Indian security forces died, the terrorist had allegedly played a role in attacks on a camp of paramilitary forces in January 2018 killing five and against an army camp in Sunjawan in February 2018, in which six personnel and a civilian were killed.

Elaborating on the operation that did him in, the media agency reported that the security forces on specific intelligence inputs had cordoned off the area where it was believed that Khan and other militants were holed up.

During the search operations that lasted well beyond 12:00 am Monday, the security forces were fired upon by the trapped militants. Mudasir Khan is believed to have been killed along with two others in the retaliatory fire.

The bodies, when recovered by the forces, were charred beyond recognition. Efforts are underway to establish their identities, the media agency reported.

23-year-old Khan had a graduate degree and had trained as an electrician. He joined JeM in 2017 as an "overground" worker and then subsequently made it to the organisation's operational terror unit. He is the eldest son of a labourer.

The PTI report read that Khan had been identified by Indian agencies as the brains behind the Pulwama terror attack that took place on 14 February, in which an explosive-laden vehicle was rammed into an Indian paramilitary convoy killing 40 personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). He is alleged to have arranged the vehicle and explosives used in the suicide strike. The suicide attacker, Adil Ahmed Dar, had reportedly been in constant touch with him.