Register
13:34 GMT +311 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Boeing 737 MAX

    Indian Aviation Regulator to Question Boeing After Ethiopian Plane Crash

    CC BY 2.0 / Aka The Beav / Boeing 737 MAX roll-out
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    There are airline carriers in India that have a substantial number of Boeing planes in their fleets. There have already been two fatal air crashes involving these planes with the most recent being the Ethiopian crash that took place on Sunday morning.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian aviation watchdog, The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), will seek information and clarifications from Boeing in the aftermath of a fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash, according to media reports. DGCA will also have talks with two carriers Jet Airways and SpiceJet who operate the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft within their respective fleets.

    READ MORE: Boeing Under Scrutiny, China Grounds 737 MAX Fleet after Ethiopia Plane Crash

    It was a Boeing 737 Max 8 plane operated by Ethiopian Airlines that crashed soon after taking off from Addis Ababa around 8:30 am on Sunday morning, killing all 157 on board. Four Indians were among the passengers killed.

    DGCA is expected to issue a public notice on Monday.

    Ethiopian Airline Airbus
    © AP Photo / Sunday Aghaeze
    LIVE UPDATES: No One Survived Boeing 737 Crash in Central Ethiopia, Ethiopian Airlines Confirms
    ​The Indian regulator's concerns come at a time when China's aviation authorities have grounded their Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets after the Ethiopian crash.

    The Ethiopian Airlines crash is the second disaster involving a Boeing 737 Max 8 in the last few months. In October 2018, a Lion Air plane crashed into the sea after takeoff from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta. All 189 passengers onboard were killed. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 is a new commercial passenger aircraft model made by the US manufacturer. 

    Related:

    India's Jet Airways to Purchase 75 Boeing 737 MAX Planes Worth $8.8 Billion
    Boeing Contemplates Big Benefits From India’s Aviation Boom
    India's TASL Delivers Components to Boeing for Chinook Helicopters
    Boeing, Airbus Face Probe in $10.6-Billion Deal With Air India
    Tags:
    grounded, deaths, crash, Civil Aviation Authority, Boeing, India, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse