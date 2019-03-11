India-Pak Tension Not Easing as Pakistani Drone Incursions Continue – Sources

Several forays into Indian airspace have been made by Pakistani drones all along the western international border between the two countries in recent weeks following an Indian air strike against alleged terror camps at Balakot in Pakistan.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Two drones crossed over Indian territory in the Sri Ganganagar area in the Indian state of Rajasthan on Sunday night, Defence Ministry sources confirmed to Sputnik. Although no bombing by the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) took place, the Indian Army believes they transgressed the international border on a surveillance mission.

"Drone intrusion occurred last evening (Sunday). But were no bombs were dropped in Sri Ganganagar. The Pakistani drone was likely on surveillance mission", army sources told Sputnik.

READ MORE: Pakistan: India Claims F-16 Was Downed for Political Gains as Election Looms

BREAKING: Pakistani unmanned surveillance drone intrudes in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar sector at 7.30pm, shot down by Indian Army air defence guns in the area. (Fourth Pak drone to be shot down since Feb 26.) — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) March 9, 2019

​In the last two weeks, it is the sixth Pakistani drone incursion in the area. Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Army shot down two Pakistani UAVs in Sri Ganganagar area after violating Indian airspace.

"One UAV intrusion was reported in Ganganagar sector at around 7.30 pm. The drone was engaged and brought down", media reports quoted Colonel Sombit Ghosh, public relations officer of defence, as saying.

READ MORE: China Asks India & Pakistan to Move On, Strive for Lasting Peace — Reports

On 4 March, a Pakistani drone which tried to infiltrate in the Bikaner sector of Rajasthan was shot down by an air-to-air missile fired from a Sukhoi-30 fighter jet. On 27 February, the Indian Army shot down a Pakistani drone along India-Pakistan border in Kutch in the state of Gujarat, which shares its borders with Pakistan.

Since the 26 February air strike by the Indian Air Force on an alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot inside Pakistani territory, India has claimed that Pakistan has made several drone intrusions into Indian airspace. There has been no immediate response from Pakistani authorities over the claims of the Indian Army shooting down Pakistani drones.