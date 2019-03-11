India-Pak Tension Not Easing as Pakistani Drone Incursions Continue – Sources

New Delhi (Sputnik): Two drones crossed over Indian territory in the Sri Ganganagar area in the Indian state of Rajasthan on Sunday night, Defence Ministry sources confirmed to Sputnik. Although no bombing by the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) took place, the Indian Army believes they transgressed the international border on a surveillance mission.
"Drone intrusion occurred last evening (Sunday). But were no bombs were dropped in Sri Ganganagar. The Pakistani drone was likely on surveillance mission", army sources told Sputnik.
READ MORE: Pakistan: India Claims F-16 Was Downed for Political Gains as Election Looms
BREAKING: Pakistani unmanned surveillance drone intrudes in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar sector at 7.30pm, shot down by Indian Army air defence guns in the area. (Fourth Pak drone to be shot down since Feb 26.)— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) March 9, 2019
In the last two weeks, it is the sixth Pakistani drone incursion in the area. Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Army shot down two Pakistani UAVs in Sri Ganganagar area after violating Indian airspace.
"One UAV intrusion was reported in Ganganagar sector at around 7.30 pm. The drone was engaged and brought down", media reports quoted Colonel Sombit Ghosh, public relations officer of defence, as saying.
READ MORE: China Asks India & Pakistan to Move On, Strive for Lasting Peace — Reports
Since the 26 February air strike by the Indian Air Force on an alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot inside Pakistani territory, India has claimed that Pakistan has made several drone intrusions into Indian airspace. There has been no immediate response from Pakistani authorities over the claims of the Indian Army shooting down Pakistani drones.
All comments
Show new comments (0)