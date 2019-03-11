Register
10:24 GMT +311 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Air Force officials display a wreckage of AMRAAM air-to-air missile that they say was fired by Pakistan Air Force fighter jet during a strike over Kashmir on Wednesday, after speaking with the media in the lawns of India's Defence Ministry in New Delhi, India, February 28, 2019

    Pakistan: India Claims F-16 Was Downed for Political Gains as Election Looms

    © REUTERS / Anushree Fadnavis
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Conflict Between India, Pakistan Escalates Over Exchange of Airstrikes in Kashmir (88)
    0 23

    The developments come shortly after India reiterated that it had "eyewitness accounts" and "electronic evidence" to corroborate claims that Pakistan had scrambled US-built F-16 fighter jets for aerial combat with the Indian Air Force in late February - an allegation vehemently denied by Islamabad.

    Pakistan's Foreign Office has dismissed India's claims that a Pakistan Air Force F-16 fighter jet was shot down by an Indian warplane in a recent dogfight over the Kashmir border as "completely baseless".

    READ MORE: India Asks US to Probe Pak's Alleged Breach of F-16 Deal Amid Escalated Tensions

    In the statement, Islamabad also accused the Indian government of providing a false narrative to "mislead the international community" for domestic political goals.

    "The Indian government and the Indian media continue to spread disinformation to mislead the international community, and the Indian people, for domestic political gains, while trying to cover up its failures and resultant emabarrassment. False claims of an Indian aircraft having shot down a Pakistani F-16 are completely baseless, meant only to satisfy Indian domestic audience, but in the process they also exposed their lies one after another", Pakistan's Foreign Office said.

    People queue to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 15, 2017
    © REUTERS / Cathal McNaughton
    India Announces Poll Schedule, 900 Million to Vote in the 7-Phased Election
    The statement came on the heels of remarks by Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, who claimed that New Delhi had eyewitness accounts and electronic evidence to prove the F-16's downing.

    Kumar also said that India had asked the United States to probe the alleged use of American-made fighter jets in the 27 February dogfight in order to determine whether it was in accordance with the terms and conditions of the warplanes' sale to Islamabad.

    The spokesperson also questioned Islamabad's claims that it had downed two Indian warplanes — New Delhi has only confirmed the loss of one of its MiG-21 Bisons.

    "Only one aircraft was lost by us, if, as Pakistan claims, they have a video recording of the downing of a second Indian aircraft, why have they not shown it to the international media even after more than one week? Questions should be asked to them as to where the fuselage of the aircraft is and what has happened to the pilots? As we have already said, there are eyewitness accounts and electronic evidence that Pakistan deployed F-16 aircraft and that one F-16 was shot down by Wing Commander Abhinandan", Kumar said.

    In the meantime, a nationwide opinion poll in India has shown that the coalition led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's National Democratic Alliance was likely to come within a few seats of winning a simple majority in parliament in a general election slated for 11 April.

    Indian Air Force officials show a section of an exploded AMRAAM missile, said to be fired by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) F-16, during a joint press conference of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Army and Navy in New Delhi on February 28, 2019
    © AFP 2018 / STR
    Pakistan Not Aware of Any Deal Barring Use of F-16 Jets Against India - Def Min
    Indians will be voting for the 545-seat lower house of parliament, and a total of 543 seats will be up for grabs in the upcoming election, which will unfold over seven phases around the country and is set to end on 19 May.

    Tensions between India and Pakistan reached a boiling point in late February when the Indian Air Force carried out an air raid against an alleged Jaish-e Mohammad training camp in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The attack was conducted in retaliation for a suicide bomb attack on a convoy with Indian security forces that killed some 40 soldiers.

    Just a day after the IAF strikes on the suspected terror base, Islamabad announced it had brought down two Indian warplanes over the Kashmir border and captured an Indian pilot. While New Delhi confirmed the loss of only one of its MiG-21s, the Indian side also claimed that it had downed a Pakistani F-16, and showed parts of an AMRAAM medium-range missile that was recovered in Indian-administered Kashmir.

    READ MORE: Pakistan May NOT Have Violated F-16 Deal in Clash With India, US Media Says

    The missile is said to have been fired by a US-made jet, but Pakistan has consistently denied losing any F-16s, or deploying them in the first place.

    Topic:
    Conflict Between India, Pakistan Escalates Over Exchange of Airstrikes in Kashmir (88)

    Related:

    India Asks US to Probe Pak's Alleged Breach of F-16 Deal Amid Escalated Tensions
    Pakistan Not Aware of Any Deal Barring Use of F-16 Jets Against India - Def Min
    India Reveals How its Su-30 'Defeated' F-16's Missile in Dogfight With Pakistan
    Indians Blast NYT for "Biased" Reporting on Aerial Dogfight Between MiG-21, F-16
    Afghan Issue to Guide US Response to Pakistan's Alleged F-16 Debacle - Analyst
    Tags:
    MiG-21, dogfight, F-16, downing, warplane, fighter jet, missile, aircraft, election, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Indian Air Force, Narendra Modi, India, Kashmir, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse