Moderate 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in Indian Ocean – USGS

The first tremors were recorded at 7:53 a.m. GMT, with the epicentre located at a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles).
Meanwhile, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre has reported that the epicentre of the quake was located 1,447 kilometres from the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.
There have been no immediate reports about casualties or damage caused by the quake.
5.5M earthquake near south indian ocean. D:10km,1.23pm, 10mar2019. #India #earthquake pic.twitter.com/AeJal1LK2Z— Riya (@Riya01391829) 10 марта 2019 г.
