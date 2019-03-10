Moderate 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in Indian Ocean – USGS

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A moderate 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered in the Indian Ocean on the morning of 10 March, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The first tremors were recorded at 7:53 a.m. GMT, with the epicentre located at a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles).

Meanwhile, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre has reported that the epicentre of the quake was located 1,447 kilometres from the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.

There have been no immediate reports about casualties or damage caused by the quake.