6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Fiji - Reports

The USGS reported that the tremor was registered at 8:12 AM GMT. Despite the power of the earthquake, no tsunami warnings have been issued in the region.
Fiji is an island nation, located near the so-called Ring of Fire quake zone in the Pacific Ocean where a large number of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.
