Indian MoD Confirms Downing of Pakistani Drone Over Airspace Violation - Reports

According to India Express citing the Indian Defence Ministry, the country's Air Force has downed a drone launched from the Pakistani territory over an alleged airspace violation.
As reported by the media outlet, the UAV violated Indian airspace at around 19-30 local time.
This comes shortly after ANI news agency reported that a drone was shot down over the city of Bikaner.
Pakistani authorities haven't yet commented on the information yet, while the news follows an unprecedented escalation between New Delhi and Islamabad, which culminated in a dogfight over Kashmir, resulting in the downing of an Indian MiG-21, with its pilot being captured, and a Pakistani F-16 in late February. The aerial battle followed an airstrike by the Indian Air Force on a terrorist camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed group from Pakistani airspace.
However, the crisis has eased after Pakistan released the captured Indian pilot in what was described by Prime Minister Imran Khan as a "peace gesture," with Islamabad announcing the return of its ambassador to India earlier this week amid the de-escalation of tensions.
