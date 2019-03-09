Indian Army Shoots Down Pakistani Drone Along Int'l Border - Report

Indian Army troops have shot down a Pakistani armed forces drone after it attempted to violate Indian airspace in the Sri Ganganagar sector of the state of Rajasthan, army sources said Saturday.
"The Indian Army shot down the drone while it was making an attempt to enter the Indian airspace," army sources cited by India's Asian News International news agency indicated.
The make of the drone has yet to be identified. The Pakistani military has not commented on the report.
The drone became the third unmanned aerial vehicle to have been shot down by the Indian military after the Indian Air Force strike against a terrorist training camp in Pakistan late last month brought relations between the two countries to state of crisis.
The Indian military reported shooting down a drone in the Bikaner sector of Rajasthan on March 4, with a UAF earlier reported shot down on the morning of February 26 after entering Indian airspace in the Kutch district of the state of Gujarat.
Indian authorities have accused Pakistan of not doing enough to combat jihadist extremists operating in the country. Islamabad has denied the claims, and accused New Delhi of violating its sovereignty.
