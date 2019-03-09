Register
16:24 GMT +309 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pakistani soldiers stand beside a manufactured armed drone aircraft loaded on a vehicle is on display during a military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, March 23, 2018.

    Indian Army Shoots Down Pakistani Drone Along Int'l Border - Report

    Anjum Naveed
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Conflict Between India, Pakistan Escalates Over Exchange of Airstrikes in Kashmir (83)
    181

    The drone was the third Pakistani UAF to be shot down inside India since the 26 February airstrike, according to the military.

    Indian Army troops have shot down a Pakistani armed forces drone after it attempted to violate Indian airspace in the Sri Ganganagar sector of the state of Rajasthan, army sources said Saturday.

    "The Indian Army shot down the drone while it was making an attempt to enter the Indian airspace," army sources cited by India's Asian News International news agency indicated.

    The make of the drone has yet to be identified. The Pakistani military has not commented on the report.

    A Pakistan army soldier stands guard at hilltop post at a forward area on the Line of Control (LOC), that divides Kashmir between Pakistan and India. (File)
    © AP Photo / Anjum Naveed)
    Indian Defence Ministry Rejects Report of Soldier’s Kidnapping, Says He's ‘Safe’
    In a separate incident, another Pakistani drone was said to have attempted to enter India at the Hindumalkot border near the city of Sriganganagar at about 5 am local time Saturday before turning back after being sighted and fired upon by Indian forces.

    The drone became the third unmanned aerial vehicle to have been shot down by the Indian military after the Indian Air Force strike against a terrorist training camp in Pakistan late last month brought relations between the two countries to state of crisis.

    The Indian military reported shooting down a drone in the Bikaner sector of Rajasthan on March 4, with a UAF earlier reported shot down on the morning of February 26 after entering Indian airspace in the Kutch district of the state of Gujarat.

    A Pakistani soldier stands guard in Ghar-I-Hira camp, in the upper Swat Valley, Pakistan (File)
    © AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti
    Indian Official Blames Islamabad for Taking No Action Against ‘Terrorist Training Camps Run in Pakistan’
    Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated in mid-February after a Pakistan-based terrorist group affiliated with al-Qaeda carried out a deadly car bombing attack against Indian security forces in Kashmir, killing at least 40. The Indian armed forces responded with airstrikes against a suspected terrorist training camp on the Pakistani side of the border on February 26. The strikes have led to a series of clashes between the two nuclear armed neighbours, with at least one Indian MiG-21 and one Pakistani F-16 downed in a dogfight, and multiple military and civilian casualties reported across the Line of Control border in Kashmir.

    Indian authorities have accused Pakistan of not doing enough to combat jihadist extremists operating in the country. Islamabad has denied the claims, and accused New Delhi of violating its sovereignty.

    Topic:
    Conflict Between India, Pakistan Escalates Over Exchange of Airstrikes in Kashmir (83)
    Tags:
    drone, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 March
    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 March
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse