Over 80 Injured as Ferry Collides With Whale in Sea of Japan - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - A total of 87 people were injured as a jetfoil ferry apparently hit a whale off the Sado Island in the Sea of Japan, and the condition of five of these people is assessed as grave, the Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday.

The Ginga vessel, which was carrying 121 passengers and four crew members from the Niigata port to the Sado Island, collided with the marine animal at around 12:15 p.m. local time (03:15 GMT), the local media specified citing the Japanese Coast Guard and local authorities.

The collision has resulted in 5.9-inch crack in the tail part of the ferry, and the hydrofoils were damaged as well.

Ginga is capable of accelerating up to 49 miles per hours, and this is why it is sometimes called a "marine aircraft." It can carry up to 250 passengers.