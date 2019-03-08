Register
08 March 2019
    French Rafale fighter aircrafts come back aboard the French Charles-de-Gaulle aircraft carrier, after flights on November 23, 2015 at eastern Mediterranean sea, as part of operation Chammal in Syria and Irak against the Islamic State group

    Indian Government Retracts 'Stolen File' Statement on Rafale Fighter Jet Deal

    © AFP 2018 / ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT
    Asia & Pacific
    With elections in India now less than two months away, the Rafale fighter jet deal with a French FIRM has become a hot campaign issue as the opposition has been alleging corruption in the procurement of the aircraft.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian government has retracted its earlier statement on the Rafale deal contract which it claimed before the Supreme Court of India that the documents were stolen from the defence ministry.

    KK Venugopal, country's top law officer, claimed that what he meant in his submission before the Supreme Court was that petitioners in the application used "photocopies of the original" papers, deemed secret by the government.

    "I am told the opposition has alleged that it was argued (in the Supreme Court) that the files had been stolen from the defence ministry. This is wholly incorrect. The statement that files have been stolen is wholly incorrect," Venugopal told PTI, in an apparent damage-control exercise.

    Earlier on Wednesday, the government's lawyer requested the Supreme Court of India to dismiss a petition filed by Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and Prashant Bhushan, to review an earlier order passed on 14 December 2018 that granted clean chit to the Modi government and found no basis to order probe in the deal.

    Indian Defense Minister Heads to France as Court Seeks Details of Rafale Deal
    Defiant Indian Media Outlet Justifies Publishing Rafale Papers - Reports
    "I have an objection! These documents were stolen from the Defence Ministry by some former employee and the investigation is ongoing. These documents are marked secret and were published by two newspapers…this is an offence under the official secrets act. We would be launching prosecution", the AG jumped to his feet as Mr. Bhushan sought to indicate the note as published in the Hindu.
     
    Official sources told PTI that the Venugopal's use of word stolen was probably "stronger" and could have been avoided.

    The court is currently hearing a number of private citizen petitions on the issue. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, one of the petitioners in the case, has alleged that the government lied in court about the Rafale deal and should face perjury charges.

    The petitioners wanted a court-monitored probe into the procurement process, alleging that the government favoured Dassault Aviation over other contenders as the French firm was willing to accept an offset partner chosen by the Modi government.

    Indian opposition leaders have been alleging major corruption in the $8.7 billion deal for the purchase of 36 fighter jet for the Indian Air Force that was signed in 2016 in government-to-government negotiations.

    Tags:
    court case, scam, classified documents, Rafale fighter jets, Supreme Court of India, Narendra Modi, India, France
