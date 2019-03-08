Register
20:14 GMT +308 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Apple Inc logo

    Wistron to Triple Investment in Indian Apple Devices Manufacturing Hub

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Wistron’s decision of tripling its investment in India comes amid reports that the Taiwanese manufacturer for Apple has been granted approval for its Rs 5,000 crore ($714.286 million) plan to make Apple devices in the country.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Apple's Taiwanese manufacturer is all set to increase its production footprint in India with reports suggesting that it could triple its proposed investment to set up a manufacturing hub in the Indian IT metropolis of Bengaluru in the southern state of Karnataka.

    READ MORE: Weak iPhone Sales See Mass Resignations, Decimate China Workforce

    This would expand the scope of manufacturing beyond mobile phones to the internet of things (IoT) and biotech devices.

    "Apple's Taiwanese supplier Wistron has increased its proposed investments in the Narasapura facility in Kolar district three-fold to Rs 1,947 crore ($278.143 million) from its earlier target of Rs 682 crore($ 97.429 million). This is to expand the scope of manufacturing beyond mobile phones to IoT (internet-of-things) and biotech devices," the Times of India reported.

    The Narasapura facility will commence operations in August. The revised investment outlay is Rs 1,947 crore and the employment target is 10,000 people. The 43-acre land will be one of the biggest clusters in the state to manufacture smartphones, and IoT and biotech devices, the report added quoting government officials.

    Apple CEO Tim Cook
    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Tim Cook Changes Twitter Nickname to ‘Tim Apple’ After Trump Flubbed His Name
    Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing India is the wholly-owned subsidiary of SMS Infocomm Singapore.

    "We have just approved Wistron's Rs 5,091-crore application and it is with the Cabinet now… Wistron will make the latest iPhone models," Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told The Economic Times. 

    READ MORE: Forbidden Fruit: Apple in a Logo Fight With Norwegian Right-Wing Party

    Prasad said India as an electronics manufacturing hub holds an advantage in three areas — a burgeoning workforce, English fluency, and a plentiful supply of skilled workers. 

    Related:

    Apple Celebrates Chinese New Year With Short Film Shot Entirely on iPhone XS
    Apple Threatens to Remove Apps Caught Recording Users’ Data Without Permission
    How Do You Like This Apple? Tourist Throws iPhone to Bears at Zoo
    Robbers Take a Bite Out of Apple by Hijacking Apps, Making Them Free
    Tags:
    factory, telecom, employment, investment, industry, iPhone, Apple, Narendra Modi, Tim Cook, Bangalore, India, Taiwan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 March
    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 March
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse