Register
15:30 GMT +308 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Pakistani soldier stands guard in Ghar-I-Hira camp, in the upper Swat Valley, Pakistan (File)

    22 'Terrorist Training Camps Run in Pakistan', No Action Taken - Indian Official

    © AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The statement comes as New Delhi and Islamabad remain at odds over the 26 February airstrike by Indian Air Force (IAF) planes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist camp in Pakistan. India insists that the strike killed at least 250 terrorists, while Pakistan claims that Indian jets simply dropped their payloads on a hilltop without hurting anyone.

    Pakistan should take “verifiable and credible steps against terrorist organisations and terrorists” allegedly acting on its territory, the Hindustan Times cited an unnamed Indian official as saying on Friday.

    “As many as 22 terrorist training camps, including nine of JeM [Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist group] are still being run in Pakistan and there has been no action against them," the official claimed, accusing Islamabad of being a “global epicentre of terrorism”.

    READ MORE: India, Pakistan Assert 'Calmness' at Border Amid Revival of Diplomatic Relations

    The official warned that India will conduct retaliatory counter-terrorism operations like the one in late February deep inside Pakistan “anytime there is an act of terrorism coming from across the border”.

    He described Pakistan’s actions against several terrorist groups as “nothing unusual”, also calling them “a revolving door policy, under which house arrest of terrorist leaders simply means keeping them in luxurious accommodation”.

    The official also cautioned that “there will be a price that the neighbouring country would have to pay for every terrorist attack coming from across the border”.

    READ MORE: Pakistan Not Aware of Any Deal Barring Use of F-16 Jets Against India — Def Min

    The remarks come as Islamabad and New Delhi remain at loggerheads over the Indian Air Force's (IAF) airstrike on an apparent Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist camp in Pakistan on February 26, which India claims killed between 250 and 400 terrorists.

    Pakistan has disputed these claims, insisting the warplanes didn't target any terrorist infrastructure. 

    READ MORE: India Reveals How its Su-30 'Defeated' F-16's Missile in Dogfight With Pakistan

    People burn firecrackers to celebrate after Indian authorities said their jets conducted air strikes on militant camps in Pakistani territory, in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2019
    © REUTERS / Adnan Abidi
    India-Pakistan: Author Sees Opportunity for Lowering Tension Amid Chaos
    Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, for his part, stated that the country’s security agencies will not publish any operational details about the 26 February air raid which led to an escalation in tensions between the two neighbours and culminated on 27 February when the two sides’ warplanes engaged in a dogfight over the disputed Kashmir region.

    The developments followed a suicide attack by JeM on a security convoy in Kashmir that claimed the lives of 40 Indian servicemen on 14 February. 
    New Delhi insists that Islamabad is harbouring and supporting militants that commit terrorist acts on Indian territory. Pakistan denies both the accusations and the existence of militant camps on its territory.

    Related:

    Indian Ex-Diplomat: Pakistan Must Assure India it Will Act Against Terror Groups
    India to Give US Proof Pakistan Used F-16 Jets in Kashmir Air Battle - Reports
    Pakistan Finally Hands Captive Pilot Over to India (PHOTO)
    Pakistan in Contact With Global Powers Over Standoff With India - Spokesperson
    Tags:
    action, training camps, terrorists, territory, border, Jaish-e-Mohammed, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 March
    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 March
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse