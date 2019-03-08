22 'Terrorist Training Camps Run in Pakistan', No Action Taken - Indian Official

Pakistan should take “verifiable and credible steps against terrorist organisations and terrorists” allegedly acting on its territory, the Hindustan Times cited an unnamed Indian official as saying on Friday.
“As many as 22 terrorist training camps, including nine of JeM [Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist group] are still being run in Pakistan and there has been no action against them," the official claimed, accusing Islamabad of being a “global epicentre of terrorism”.
The official warned that India will conduct retaliatory counter-terrorism operations like the one in late February deep inside Pakistan “anytime there is an act of terrorism coming from across the border”.
He described Pakistan’s actions against several terrorist groups as “nothing unusual”, also calling them “a revolving door policy, under which house arrest of terrorist leaders simply means keeping them in luxurious accommodation”.
The official also cautioned that “there will be a price that the neighbouring country would have to pay for every terrorist attack coming from across the border”.
The remarks come as Islamabad and New Delhi remain at loggerheads over the Indian Air Force's (IAF) airstrike on an apparent Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist camp in Pakistan on February 26, which India claims killed between 250 and 400 terrorists.
Pakistan has disputed these claims, insisting the warplanes didn't target any terrorist infrastructure.
The developments followed a suicide attack by JeM on a security convoy in Kashmir that claimed the lives of 40 Indian servicemen on 14 February.
New Delhi insists that Islamabad is harbouring and supporting militants that commit terrorist acts on Indian territory. Pakistan denies both the accusations and the existence of militant camps on its territory.
