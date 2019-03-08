Register
17:05 GMT +308 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pakistani police

    Pakistan Government Seizes Terror Group's Head Office & Seminary - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / ARIF ALI
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), founded by Hafiz Saeed, was declared as an international terrorist organisation by the US in 2014.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — In a major blow to the Hafiz Saeed-led terror outfit, the Pakistan government has taken over Jamaat-ud-Dawa's head offices located in Lahore and Muridke, reports The Dawn.

    Pakistan government has appointed administrators at Lahore's Chowburji head office of Jamaat-ud-Dawa and main centre in Muridke in Punjab after seizing the premises from the terror outfit's control.

    READ MORE: Jaish Chief Masood Azhar Refutes Rumours of His Death in Audio Message — Reports

    "Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed has been barred from leading Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid Qadsia in Lahore," a Pakistan government sources told Sputnik. Traditionally, Hafiz Saeed led the Friday prayers at Lahore's Jamia Masjid Qadsia during which he was often heard spreading anti-India rhetoric. 

    Riot police guards a mourning procession in memory of Shi'ite Imam Husain
    © Sputnik / Pakhomov
    Pakistan Arrests Dozens of Militants, Including Key Members of Jaish-e-Mohammed
    The local administration has deployed extra security force at the JuD head office to maintain law and order following the government crackdown, Sputnik's Pakistani sources added.

    In addition, the authorities have seized a Jamaat-ud-Dawa seminary in Bajaur district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, the Dawn reported.

    READ MORE: Pakistan Changes Story on Jaish-e-Mohammed Militant Group

    Under pressure from the International community, Pakistan has initiated action against various terror groups operating in Pakistan.

    Earlier, Pakistan arrested at least 44 members of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group, including Mufti Abdul Raoof, the brother of the leader of the group responsible for the deadly attack on an Indian military convoy in the Kashmir region. The attack on the convoy escalated tensions between India and Pakistan to the extent of aerial attacks and cross-border shelling.

    Related:

    India, Pakistan Claim War Preparedness in Face of Simmering Conflict
    Aerial Clash With Pakistan Has Exposed Chinks in India's Armour - Editor
    Afghan Factor No Guarantee of US Support to Pakistan - Ex-Indian Envoy
    Airline Passenger in Pakistan Grounded After PRAYING FOR PLANE CRASH
    Tags:
    terror group, international community, pressure, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 March
    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 March
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse