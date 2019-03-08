Register
13:56 GMT +308 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Supreme court in New Delhi

    Mediation Panel Appointed to Decide Temple Construction on Disputed Land

    © AFP 2018 / SAJJAD HUSSAIN
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    India's apex court has ruled that the appointed mediation panel will report back within four weeks and that the proceedings will be kept confidential.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Giving a landmark ruling in the much-contested Ayodhya dispute case, the Supreme Court of India ordered the formation of a three-member committee to mediate in the case which involves the construction of a temple at a spot believed to be the birthplace of Hindu god Ram. It has been widely held that a mosque, Babri Masjid, was built on the location in the medieval Mughal-era. The mosque was demolished in 1992 by a Hindu radical mob after a nationwide movement.

    People shout slogans during a demonstration organised by the Hindu hardline group United Hindu Front to mark the 26th anniversary of the razing of a 16th century Babri mosque by a Hindu mob in the town of Ayodhya, in New Delhi, India, December 6, 2018
    © REUTERS / Adnan Abidi
    Clash of Sentiments: Indians Observe 26th Anniversary of Babri Mosque Demolition
    The apex court has directed that the mediation proceedings will take place at Faizabad in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh and will remain confidential and closed off to the media. The committee has to submit a status report within four weeks and a final report within eight weeks.

    Under the BJP, with leader Narendra Modi in power, demands for the construction of the Ram temple have been surging. The movement which resulted in demolition of the controversial Babri Masjid structure in 1992 was also led by BJP.

    The Ayodhya dispute erupted soon after Indian independence in 1949, when an idol was placed for worship in the Mughal-era structure after which tensions broke out and the structure was sealed. After years of communal animosity, in 1986, the central government ordered the opening of the structure for worship. But public support for razing down of the Mughal structure gained momentum towards late 1980s into early 1990s, resulting in the demolition of the mosque in 1992. The demolition resulted in communal violence across the country in December that year.

    Related:

    A Temple of Canine Deity: A Haute Tourist Attraction in India
    Temple Entry Issue Becomes Volatile in Southern India
    Women Demand Entry into India's Guys-Only Sabrimala Temple
    Russian Tourists Get Into Trouble in India for Using Drone Cameras in Temple
    Tags:
    Hindus, land, dispute, Muslim, Uttar Pradesh, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Participant During Beauty and Professional Skill Contest Among Women Serving in the Missile Forces
    Russia's Real Secret Weapon: Females Wear Military Uniforms
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse