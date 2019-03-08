South Korea's Moon Replaces Minister in Charge of Relations with DPRK

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in's office said on Thursday that the head of the state replaced his unification minister, Cho Myoung-gyon appointing a longtime confidant, a scholar who has headed the state-run Korea Institute for National Unification since last April.
Recently, several US think tanks and South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that satellite pictures showed works were underway to restore the Sohae Satellite Launching Station at Tongchang-ri, which North Korea pledged to dismantle earlier.
