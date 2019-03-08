Pakistani Senator Equates India's Air Strike to Israeli Aggression Against Arabs

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Pakistan People's Party (PPP), the country's main opposition, has taken a strong stance against the Imran Khan government for not raising the issue of Indian aggression at international forums like the United Nations, the Common Wealth and the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC).
Equating the 26 February airstrike by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to Israel's aggression against Arab states, PPP Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said India's strategic partners want to establish it as the "policeman" of the region. He made the remarks while addressing the upper house of Pakistan's parliament on Wednesday
"There is a purpose of this all aggression and violations. It looks that India while following the footsteps of Israel wants to show that it can carry out any operation in any territory like latter is doing in Arab," Rabbani said in the parliament.
Another PPP senator, Sherry Rehman, also hit out at the government for its "failure" to raise India's violation at international forums and said there was complete silence from the government's side. "I don't want to be embarrassed at this forum that government has not spoken up," she said.
While New Delhi claims that the air raid on Balakot was targeted against terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group, which claimed responsibility for the 14 February deadly suicide bombing targeting Indian paramilitary forces, Islamabad has refuted this, arguing that there were no terror camps in Balakot and that it was a pure act of aggression by the Indian Air Force which was aptly responded to by the Pakistan military.
