Pakistani Senator Equates India's Air Strike to Israeli Aggression Against Arabs

Pakistani Senator Mian Raza Rabbani also said that India and its strategic partners, particularly the US and Israel, are dangerous to the region in the long-run.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Pakistan People's Party (PPP), the country's main opposition, has taken a strong stance against the Imran Khan government for not raising the issue of Indian aggression at international forums like the United Nations, the Common Wealth and the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC).

Equating the 26 February airstrike by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to Israel's aggression against Arab states, PPP Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said India's strategic partners want to establish it as the "policeman" of the region. He made the remarks while addressing the upper house of Pakistan's parliament on Wednesday

"There is a purpose of this all aggression and violations. It looks that India while following the footsteps of Israel wants to show that it can carry out any operation in any territory like latter is doing in Arab," Rabbani said in the parliament.

© REUTERS / Planet Labs Inc. Satellite Imagery Shows India Missed Target in Pakistan Airstrike - Reports

Stressing the need for Pakistan to re-evaluate is foreign policy, Rabbani observed, "The recent shift in foreign policy alignment doesn't seem to have borne fruit as the Abu Dhabi Declaration of the OIC in its 50 points does not talk about Indian aggression against Pakistan. The resolutions that were passed with reference to Indian terrorism in Kashmir were sponsored by Pakistan".

READ MORE: SCO Best Platform for Defusing India-Pakistan Tension — Ex Russian Envoy

Another PPP senator, Sherry Rehman, also hit out at the government for its "failure" to raise India's violation at international forums and said there was complete silence from the government's side. "I don't want to be embarrassed at this forum that government has not spoken up," she said.

© AP Photo / Manish Swarup Indian Air Force's Satellite Pics Prove Raid Into Pakistan Successful - Report

On 26 February, in a pre-dawn air raid, Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter planes swooped down on alleged terrorist hideouts in Balakot, Pakistan, prompting the latter to retaliate with an air raid on India-administered Kashmir the very next day.

While New Delhi claims that the air raid on Balakot was targeted against terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group, which claimed responsibility for the 14 February deadly suicide bombing targeting Indian paramilitary forces, Islamabad has refuted this, arguing that there were no terror camps in Balakot and that it was a pure act of aggression by the Indian Air Force which was aptly responded to by the Pakistan military.