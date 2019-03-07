US and S Korean Activity 'Flagrant Violation' of Declarations - N Korean Media

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - This week’s joint drills by US and South Korea are a blatant violation of deals reached at the North’s summits with their leaders, the North Korean state media KCNA said Thursday.

"Alarming activities by the US and South Korean military command are a flagrant violation of the US-North Korean joint declaration and the inter-Korean declaration, which involved firm commitments to ending hostility and easing military tension," according to the KCNA.

READ MORE: Trump is Open to Further Talks With North Korea — Bolton

© REUTERS / Kyodo North Korea Starts Reassembling Rocket Test Site – Reports

This comes after the nine-day joint command post drills, named Dong Maeng (Alliance), began this Monday in place of large-scale Key Resolve and Foal Eagle exercises that the North had repeatedly slammed as preparations for an invasion.

Last June, US President Donald Trump stunned the press last June when he announced the end of the exercises after the historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in return for his commitment to denuclearize. A second summit last month wrapped up earlier than expected without any visible progress.