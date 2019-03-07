US and S Korean Activity 'Flagrant Violation' of Declarations - N Korean Media

"Alarming activities by the US and South Korean military command are a flagrant violation of the US-North Korean joint declaration and the inter-Korean declaration, which involved firm commitments to ending hostility and easing military tension," according to the KCNA.
Last June, US President Donald Trump stunned the press last June when he announced the end of the exercises after the historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in return for his commitment to denuclearize. A second summit last month wrapped up earlier than expected without any visible progress.
