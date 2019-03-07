Indian Youth Dances to Public Broadcaster’s Iconic Montage, Video Goes Viral

Vaishakh Nair has become an instant hit on social media after a video of him break dancing to the slow, melancholic signature tune of India’s public broadcaster Doordarshan went viral.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India has got a new viral star in Vaishakh Nair, who left Indians awestruck with his brilliantly smooth break dance moves to the iconic montage of India's public broadcaster Doordarshan.

Doordarshan's head herself shared Nair's 15-second video on Twitter.

​The video was an instant hit as it evoked nostalgia among Indians of the pre-satellite TV era when Doordarshan was their only staple for news and entertainment.

​Interestingly, the video has triggered a viral challenge with others attempting their own take at the iconic tune.