Register
17:36 GMT +307 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This file photo taken on September 29, 2015 shows the logo of German car maker Volkswagen seen at a northern Virginia dealer in Woodbridge, Virginia

    Indian Court Slaps $72 Mln Fine on Volkswagen for Tweaking Emissions Software

    © AFP 2018 / PAUL J. RICHARDS
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 30

    India’s National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday slapped a fine of INR 5,000 million (approximately $72 million) on German car-maker Volkswagen for violating emission norms using cheat devices in its diesel vehicles.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's environmental watchdog NGT has found Volkswagen guilty of causing environmental damage and has asked the German car-maker to pay a fine within two months.

    The NGT was hearing a petition filed by a Delhi-based teacher, Saloni Ailawadi, after she discovered that her father was suffering from cancer. Her lawyer Sanjeev Ailawadi contended in court that diesel emission is among the known sources of cancer in humans and Volkswagen had been openly violating the prescribed norms in India.

    The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen (VW) is pictured at the company's head quarters on November 22, 2016 in Wolfsburg, northern Germany.
    © AFP 2018 / Ronny Hartmann
    Media Pressure Forces Volkswagen to Recall Vehicles in India
    The global car-maker contended before the bench that prescribed norms under the BS-IV were not violated and that the test results were based on, "on road testings" for which there were no prescribed norms. However, the court dismissed the defendant's arguments.

    READ MORE: India's Environmental Body Slaps State Gov't With Penalty for Elephant Deaths

    "Sustainable development is the main guiding factor…we are unable to accept the manufacturer's objections to the report," the bench said against the claim of the carmaker.

    Volkswagen was found to have violated global emissions regulations in 2015 — in a scandal infamously dubbed "Dieselgate". The car manufacturer was found to have programmed its diesel engines with cheat devices to deceivingly lower their emissions reading to comply with counter-pollution regulations.

    The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen (VW) is pictured at the company's head quarters on November 22, 2016 in Wolfsburg, northern Germany.
    © AFP 2018 / Ronny Hartmann
    Dieselgate: Indian Tribunal Orders Volkswagen to Pay $14 Million, Threatens to Arrest Company Directors
    In January this year, the same court i.e. NGT had asked the car maker to deposit $14 million as an interim payment for emissions violations in the country. A panel constituted by the court estimated that Volkswagen cars released around 48.678 tonnes of nitrogen oxide (N2O) gas in 2016. This study was based on 327,000 Volkswagen cars in which cheat software devises were detected.

    Volkswagen is also facing criminal and civil cases in the US and several other countries. In the US and Canada alone, Volkswagen has been fined $2.8 billion.

    Related:

    India Should Follow China's Footsteps in Combating Air Pollution - WHO Report
    Air Pollution Cuts Solar Power Generation By 25% in India, China
    China Offers Cutting Edge Technology to India to Battle Pollution
    Taming Delhi's Traffic: Banking on the Odds to Tackle India's Pollution
    Tags:
    fine, cancer, environmental crime, Volkswagen, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Participant During Beauty and Professional Skill Contest Among Women Serving in the Missile Forces
    Russia's Real Secret Weapon: Females Wear Military Uniforms
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse