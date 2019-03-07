Airline Passenger in Pakistan Grounded After PRAYING FOR PLANE CRASH

The man’s unorthodox prayer caused considerable distress to passengers and cabin crew alike, causing the pilot to alert airport security, which promptly removed the offender from aboard the plane.

A man in Pakistan found himself forcibly evicted from the plane he was supposed to travel in after he actually started praying for the aircraft to crash, lGeo TV news reports, citing sources at the Islamabad International Airport.

The man, who was identified only as Khalil, had reportedly started praying for the plane to crash the moment he occupied his seat aboard an airliner bound for Dubai.

According to the media outlet, the man’s behaviour alarmed the people on board, sowing “panic and fear among passengers and the cabin crew”, which prompted the pilot to contact airport security, who promptly removed him from the aircraft.