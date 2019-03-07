Airline Passenger in Pakistan Grounded After PRAYING FOR PLANE CRASH

A man in Pakistan found himself forcibly evicted from the plane he was supposed to travel in after he actually started praying for the aircraft to crash, lGeo TV news reports, citing sources at the Islamabad International Airport.
According to the media outlet, the man’s behaviour alarmed the people on board, sowing “panic and fear among passengers and the cabin crew”, which prompted the pilot to contact airport security, who promptly removed him from the aircraft.
