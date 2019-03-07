Indian Jr. Foreign Minister: Opposition Must Be ‘Tied Under Jets’ to See Targets

Indian opposition leaders have repeatedly questioned the country's bombing raid on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist camp in Pakistan on 26 February, which New Delhi claims killed a "very large number" of militants. The opposition insists that the airstrike was used to boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi's standing.

India’s Junior Foreign Minister V. K. Singh has stated that all those opposition activists who doubt the effectiveness of the 26 January Indian Air Force (IAF) raid on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist training camp in Pakistan should be tied under India's fighter jets.

“I think when India does something [like this] again, then the people from opposition parties raising these questions can be tied under the jets during the raids so that they can look at the targets when the bombs are fired,” Singh said.

He added these opposition members “can also be dropped [there] to count [the terrorists’ death toll] before coming back”.

Singh’s comments come after the IAF provided the government with radar imagery and high-resolution satellite images of the reported air raid on a JeM camp, proving that scores of terrorists were killed during the bombing.

This was preceded by a Reuters report which referred to another set of high-resolution satellite images, claiming that JeM's religious school at the site remained intact and that no evidence of damaged infrastructure or casualties had been found there.

The report ran counter to the account of the Indian government, which claimed that the 26 February airstrike killed a "very large number" of fighters, with different top officials putting the death toll at between 250 and 400.

New Delhi said that the raid was conducted in order to prevent planned terrorist activities against India – something that was questioned by the country’s opposition, which insists that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party used the airstrike to boost Modi’s standing ahead of a national election.

Pakistan, for its part, claimed that Indian jets missed the target and dropped the payload on a hilltop without hurting anyone.

The raid led to a brief spike in tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad, which peaked on 27 February when the two sides’ warplanes engaged in a dogfight over the disputed Kashmir region.