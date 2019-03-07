Register
12:52 GMT +307 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Dec. 22, 2013 photo, an Indian army soldier stands guard along barbed wire near the Line of Control (LOC), that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan, at Krishna Ghati (KG Sector) in Poonch, 290 kilometers (180 miles) from Jammu, India

    Indian Jr. Foreign Minister: Opposition Must Be ‘Tied Under Jets’ to See Targets

    © AP Photo / Channi Anand
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Conflict Between India, Pakistan Escalates Over Exchange of Airstrikes in Kashmir (80)
    130

    Indian opposition leaders have repeatedly questioned the country's bombing raid on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist camp in Pakistan on 26 February, which New Delhi claims killed a "very large number" of militants. The opposition insists that the airstrike was used to boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi's standing.

    India’s Junior Foreign Minister V. K. Singh has stated that all those opposition activists who doubt the effectiveness of the 26 January Indian Air Force (IAF) raid on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist training camp in Pakistan should be tied under India's fighter jets.

    “I think when India does something [like this] again, then the people from opposition parties raising these questions can be tied under the jets during the raids so that they can look at the targets  when the bombs are fired,” Singh said.

    READ MORE: Experts: All Eyes on Kashmir as Tensions Between India and Pakistan Escalate

    He added these opposition members “can also be dropped [there] to count [the terrorists’ death toll] before coming back”.

    Singh’s comments come after the IAF provided the government with radar imagery and high-resolution satellite images of the reported air raid on a JeM camp, proving that scores of terrorists were killed during the bombing.

    This was preceded by a Reuters report which referred to another set of high-resolution satellite images, claiming that JeM's religious school at the site remained intact and that no evidence of damaged infrastructure or casualties had been found there.

    READ MORE: India Reveals How its Su-30 'Defeated' F-16's Missile in Dogfight With Pakistan

    The report ran counter to the account of the Indian government, which claimed that the 26 February airstrike killed a "very large number" of fighters, with different top officials putting the death toll at between 250 and 400.

    An Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 aircraft lands on the Agra-Lucknow expressway during a drill which, according to the Air Force officials, was held to use the expressway as landing strips in the event of emergency, in Unnao in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, October 24, 2017
    © REUTERS / Pawan Kumar
    Air Strike in Pakistan Not Related to India's General Elections - Def Minister
    New Delhi said that the raid was conducted in order to prevent planned terrorist activities against India – something that was questioned by the country’s opposition, which insists that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party used the airstrike to boost Modi’s standing ahead of a national election.

    Pakistan, for its part, claimed that Indian jets missed the target and dropped the payload on a hilltop without hurting anyone.

    The raid led to a brief spike in tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad, which peaked on 27 February when the two sides’ warplanes engaged in a dogfight over the disputed Kashmir region.

    Topic:
    Conflict Between India, Pakistan Escalates Over Exchange of Airstrikes in Kashmir (80)

    Related:

    UN Urges India, Pakistan to De-Escalate Tensions in Disputed Kashmir Region
    Pakistan's Envoy Blames US for 'Emboldening' India Amid Kashmir Escalation
    India-Pakistan: Author Sees Opportunity for Lowering Tension Amid Chaos
    India Has Right to Fight Terrorists in Pakistan Just Like US Does - Minister
    Tags:
    fighter jets, targets, bombing, opposition, Indian Air Force (IAF), Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Артисты во время выступления на Масленичных гуляниях в Москве
    Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow: Slavic Tradition With a Flavour
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse