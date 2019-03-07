Register
07 March 2019
    This Jan.22, 2000 File photo shows Maulana Masood Azhar, founder of a major Islamic militant group, Jaish-e-Mohammad whose militants are fighting against Indian troops in Indian-held Kashmir, was arrested by Pakistan's authorites on Monday in Punjab province

    Jaish Chief Masood Azhar Refutes Rumours of His Death in Audio Message - Reports

    © AP Photo / Athar Hussain
    Asia & Pacific
    Maulana Masood Azhar, the chief of Pakistan-based jihadi outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), is alive and kicking, and defiant. In an audio message, he debunked news of him being dead and asked Pakistan's government to stop bending to international pressure.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In an audio message released recently, JeM founder and head Masood Azhar quashed rumours of his death and rejected claims that Pakistan's government was in touch with him. He demanded that Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi accept Jaish as it was.

    The notorious jihadist warned Pakistan's government against efforts to rein in jihadi outfits.

    READ MORE: Terror Mastermind Masood Azhar Moved Out of Pakistan Army Hospital – Reports

    "Fear God and stop persecuting the mosques, madrassas and mujahideens. Remember that when a Muslim flees the battle against the hypocrites, the wrath of Allah is upon him," Masood said in his recent audio message after Pakistan's government vowed to take action against the terror groups under international pressure.

    Demonstrators step on the posters of Maulana Masood Azhar, head of Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad which claimed attack on a bus that killed 44 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in south Kashmir on Thursday, during a protest in Mumbai, India, February 15, 2019
    © REUTERS / Francis Mascarenhas
    Pakistan Changes Story on Jaish-e-Mohammed Militant Group
    The jihadist added, "fear not only the world community, fear God too. God can protect you from the world community, but it cannot protect you from God."

    Masood Azhar also refuted claims of his death and said that only God will decide how long he would live.

    "There are reports the world over of my death. But, without doubt, God alone decides how long we are to live," Masood said, quashing rumours of his death that surfaced after India's air strike on Balakot on 26 February.

    READ MORE: Pakistan Arrests Dozens of Militants, Including Key Members of Jaish-e-Mohammed

    The reports of Masood Azhar's death came on 3 March; there were claims that he died on 2 March at a military hospital in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

