2 Dead, 30 Injured in Grenade Attack in Indian State of Jammu & Kashmir

A local police official told media that the injured people were rushed to hospital and a search is underway to find the perpetrator of the attack. Army and local police have cordoned off the site of the attack, which took place near a bus stop.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — According to emerging reports, the blast took place in a Punjab Roadways bus which was stationed at a Jammu bus stand at 11:45 am (Indian Standard Time). M K Sinha, a senior police official, said 18 passengers were injured in the grenade blast.

"They were shifted to GMC&H Jammu for treatment," said Sinha, adding that the condition of some passengers was serious," he said.

#JammuBlast: Nothing more condemnable and inhuman. Militants on the run, now targeting innocent civilians and soft targets. — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) March 7, 2019

"The attack was clearly intended to disturb the state's internal peace. We are collecting evidence and an investigation is underway. No suspect has been taken into custody yet," Sinha added.

#NewsAlert – It seems that the grenade was lobbed from the outside, it possibly had rolled beneath the bus and it has caused injuries to approximately 18 persons: MK Sinha IG Jammu. pic.twitter.com/PxzlOIyfs0 — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 7, 2019 Jammu: Visuals from a hospital where people who were injured in a blast at a bus stand have been admitted for treatment. pic.twitter.com/Cu6FfIqDjI — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2019

Jammu and Kashmir has been on high alert since 14 February, when a suicide bomber from the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group detonated his vehicle in front of a convoy of security personnel, killing over 40 soldiers. In retaliation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted a "non-military" air strike against an apparent terrorist camp in Balakot inside Pakistan on 26 February.

The following day Islamabad announced it had shot down two Indian warplanes over the Kashmir border and captured Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was released a few days later.