15:02 GMT +306 March 2019
    The Russian-made fighter Sukhoi Su-30 MKI takes off during an induction ceremony in to the Indian Air Force at the Indian Air Force base of Pune in the eastern Indian state of Maharastra Friday, Sept. 27, 2002

    Indian Minister Wants Sceptics to be Tied to Flying Jets During Future Strikes

    © AFP 2018 / Ajit Kumar
    Asia & Pacific
    Branding the air strike on terror camps on Pakistani soil "mission accomplished", the Indian government said the strike eliminated a large number of jihadists, though Islamabad has disputed this claim.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Former Indian Army chief and union minister General (retired) V K Singh has come down harshly on members of the opposition who are questioning the effectiveness of the Indian air strike against Pakistan-based terror camps. Following the operation, sceptics asked for proof to substantiate New Delhi's casualty figures claim.

    Illustrating his argument with a metaphor, Singh tweeted in Hindi, posting, "Waking up at 3.30 am last night there were too many mosquitoes in the room. I sprayed HIT (a popular repelant brand) as a measure. Now, should I begin counting how many mosquitoes I killed or should I go back to sleep?"

    Expressing his annoyance, he told the ANI news agency that next time India carries out a similar operation those who raise questions should be tied to the aircraft in the raid and be taken along. "When bombs are dropped they can see the targets and then getting off they can count the casualties and come back."

    After the Balakot air strike, in which Indian fighter jets pounded terror camps in Pakistan belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terro group, the Indian foreign secretary said that a "very large number" of Jaish terrorists, trainers, commanders and other jihadi foot-soldiers, were eliminated. The air strike was conducted in response to the 14 February terrorist attack against Indian security forces, which killed 40 personnel at Pulwama in Kashmir. 

    Opposition parties, citing foreign media sources which negated the degree of damage claimed by India, questioned the government on the claimed actual impact of the air strike.

    While some on Twitter applauded the minister, there were many who did not agree with him.

    आपने तो विपक्ष को उसकी असली औकात बता दी 

    Valid point sir,please convey the same to your party members who are giving figures of the range 250-500.

    अकल के अंधे यह पढ और बरनोल लगा 

     

