13:28 GMT +306 March 2019
    The Dassault Rafale fighter jet

    Indian Court Handed 'Secret' Docs on Rafale Deal, Says They're Stolen - Govt.

    Asia & Pacific
    Attorney General Venugopal argued in court that documents on the Rafale deal relied upon by petitioners were marked 'secret' and 'classified', therefore they are in violation of the Official Secrets Act. He further informed that the documents had gone missing from the Defence Ministry a long time ago and that an investigation is pending.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): As India's highest court has begun hearing on a petition seeking to review its earlier verdict of alleged corruption in the Rafale jet procurement process, the case has taken a dramatic turn, with the government's lawyer alleging that the documents presented in court by the plaintiff had been "stolen" from the defence ministry.The high court was dealing with the proofs of irregularity in the deal, as cited by a leading newspaper, The Hindu.

    French Air Force Rafale manufactured by France's Dassault Aviation speeds above Le Bourget airport, north of Paris, during the 44th Paris Air Show, in France. (File)
    © AP Photo / Remy de la Mauviniere
    Indian PM Modi’s Office had Parallel Negotiations with Rafale Team - Reports
    The review petition pertains to the 14 December judgement over the procurement of 36 Rafale fighters from French manufacturer Dassault Aviation, in which the Supreme Court of India had given the Modi government a certificate of exoneration.

    The court is currently hearing a number of private citizen petitions on the issue. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, one of the petitioners in the case, has alleged that the government lied in court about the Rafale deal and should face perjury charges.

    Last December, the Supreme Court of India had dismissed several petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the purchase of the Rafale jet fighters.

    The petitioners wanted a court-monitored probe into the procurement process, alleging that the government favoured Dassault Aviation over other contenders as the French firm was willing to accept an offset partner chosen by the Modi government.

    Indian opposition leaders have been alleging major corruption in the $8.7 billion deal for the purchase of 36 fighter jet for the Indian Air Force that was signed in 2016 in government-to-government negotiations.

