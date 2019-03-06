Indian Court Handed 'Secret' Docs on Rafale Deal, Says They're Stolen - Govt.

New Delhi (Sputnik): As India's highest court has begun hearing on a petition seeking to review its earlier verdict of alleged corruption in the Rafale jet procurement process, the case has taken a dramatic turn, with the government's lawyer alleging that the documents presented in court by the plaintiff had been "stolen" from the defence ministry.The high court was dealing with the proofs of irregularity in the deal, as cited by a leading newspaper, The Hindu.
READ MORE: Rafale Deal Becoming Modi’s Nemesis as Opposition Steps Up Probe Demand
The court is currently hearing a number of private citizen petitions on the issue. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, one of the petitioners in the case, has alleged that the government lied in court about the Rafale deal and should face perjury charges.
— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 6, 2019
Last December, the Supreme Court of India had dismissed several petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the purchase of the Rafale jet fighters.
The petitioners wanted a court-monitored probe into the procurement process, alleging that the government favoured Dassault Aviation over other contenders as the French firm was willing to accept an offset partner chosen by the Modi government.
READ MORE: France Denies Buying Rafale Fighter Jets at a Price Cheaper Than India
Indian opposition leaders have been alleging major corruption in the $8.7 billion deal for the purchase of 36 fighter jet for the Indian Air Force that was signed in 2016 in government-to-government negotiations.
All comments
Show new comments (0)