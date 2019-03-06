Wife, Not Dangerous Stunts Scare Indian Star Akshay Kumar

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar posted a video of death-defying stunt on social media; he was seen covered in flames to generate fanfare for the launch of his new web series on Amazon Prime Video, which is currently going by the working title ‘The End'.

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Mar 5, 2019 at 7:04am PST

​The actor's wife Twinkle Khanna was infuriated by her husband. The enraged spouse warned him that death awaited him at home if he survived the fire.

Crap! This is how I find out that you decided to set yourself on fire! Come home and I am going to kill you-in case you do survive this! #GodHelpMe https://t.co/K7a7IbdvRN — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 5, 2019

​Akshay Kumar finally confessed that he feared his spouse far more than the dangers posed by the stunts he attempted.

Now that’s something I’d actually be afraid of 😬 https://t.co/cqCqXDrbSs — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 5, 2019

​Their fans were very amused at what went on between the two.

Please give us updates when he reaches home… we are curious to know the type of punishment 😂 — The Constantine (@imashutosh007) March 5, 2019

Nation wants to know, what happened when Sir reached home after this Ma'am? 😃 — RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) March 5, 2019

​Celeb or no celeb, an Indian husband remains a husband…