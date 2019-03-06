Wife, Not Dangerous Stunts Scare Indian Star Akshay Kumar

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar posted a video of death-defying stunt on social media; he was seen covered in flames to generate fanfare for the launch of his new web series on Amazon Prime Video, which is currently going by the working title ‘The End'.
And we’re off to a fiery start with @PrimeVideoIN’s THE END (working title)🔥🔥🔥@JSalke @vikramix @Abundantia_Ent pic.twitter.com/TfKhjLBz6z— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 5, 2019
The actor's wife Twinkle Khanna was infuriated by her husband. The enraged spouse warned him that death awaited him at home if he survived the fire.
Crap! This is how I find out that you decided to set yourself on fire! Come home and I am going to kill you-in case you do survive this! #GodHelpMe https://t.co/K7a7IbdvRN— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 5, 2019
Akshay Kumar finally confessed that he feared his spouse far more than the dangers posed by the stunts he attempted.
Now that’s something I’d actually be afraid of 😬 https://t.co/cqCqXDrbSs— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 5, 2019
Their fans were very amused at what went on between the two.
Please give us updates when he reaches home… we are curious to know the type of punishment 😂— The Constantine (@imashutosh007) March 5, 2019
Nation wants to know, what happened when Sir reached home after this Ma'am? 😃— RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) March 5, 2019
Celeb or no celeb, an Indian husband remains a husband…
All the very best Mr Kumar 😄😄😄— Lost Lost Moon (@LostLostMoon1) March 5, 2019
