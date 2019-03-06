Indian-American Ex-Cisco Director Charged With $9.3 Mln Fraud in US - Report

New Delhi (Sputnik): The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested Prithviraj R Bhikha, a former director from world's leading computer networking products supplier CISCO, and has charged him with defrauding the company out of $9.3 million, reported newspaper The Economic Times.
Bhikha was arrested at San Francisco International Airport on 1 March and subsequently release on a $3 million bail bond.
When some people at CISCO got suspicious about one of the shell companies, Bhikha and another employee arranged for fake documents and masqueraded an unknown person as the CEO of the company while under suspicion in meetings with CISCO.
