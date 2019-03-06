Indian Defence Ministry Accuses Pakistan of Fresh Ceasefire Violation in Kashmir

Indian Defence Ministry spokesman, Lieut. Col. Devender Anand told reporters that the Pakistani Army committed unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Sunderbani sector at around 10.30 p.m. (17:00 GMT) on Tuesday.
READ MORE: Indian, Pakistani Troops Trade Fire in Kashmir After Brief Ceasefire — Ministry
"The firing continued till 4.30 a.m. Indian positions retaliated strongly," Anand said.
On Monday, Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged fire in Kashmir after a brief lull since a dangerous escalation between the two countries that erupted last week.
On February 26, Indian aircraft carried out airstrikes on what it said was a militant camp in Pakistan in retaliation for a deadly attack that killed at least 40 Indian troops in Indian-administered Kashmir on February 14.
Pakistan, which denied any involvement in the February 14 attack, retaliated with airstrikes that led to an Indian fighter jet being shot down in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The pilot, who was captured by Pakistan, was released on March 1 in a "goodwill gesture."
All comments
Show new comments (0)