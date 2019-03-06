Pakistani Official Resigns Over 'Derogatory' Remarks About Hindus

#SackFayyazChohan started trending on Twitter on 24 February, after a video of him calling Hindus “cow urine-drinking people” went viral on social media, provoking massive criticism from peers and opponents alike.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A local news portal had quoted Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, the Information Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province, making derogatory remarks during a press conference about the country's Hindu religious minority. The video instantaneously went viral on social media, triggering Twitter users and leading to demands for his resignation.

On Tuesday, Dawn News TV aired Dr. Shahbaz Gill, the spokesperson of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, confirming that Chohan had tendered his resignation and that it has been accepted.

Dawn News: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has resigned following his derogatory remarks against Hindus #Pakistan (file pic) pic.twitter.com/IuSxAWfflh — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2019

Chohan was heavily criticised by his political peers, including Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar as the demand for his resignation gained momentum.

In the 24 February press conference in Lahore, Chohan was apparently responding to India's rhetoric about terror following the deadly suicide car bombing in Pulwama, Kashmir that cost the lives of more than 40 Indian paramilitary personnel.