Register
23:17 GMT +305 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017

    Chinese Hackers Targeted US Universities for Maritime Military Secrets - Report

    © REUTERS / Kacper Pempel/Illustration
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Chinese hackers reportedly targeted nearly 30 universities around the world in an attempt to steal military maritime technology secrets.

    According to iDefense (a cybersecurity intelligence unit of Accenture Security) research obtained by The Wall Street Journal Tuesday, the University of Hawaii, the University of Washington and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are among at least 27 universities in the US, Canada and Southeast Asia that have been targeted by Chinese hackers. 

    Security personnel stand near a pillar with the Huawei logo
    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    US Attack on Huawei Aims for ‘Unfair Competition Conditions,’ Not ‘Security’

    The universities are believed to have been targeted as early as April 2017. iDefense is expected to publish its full findings in a report next week.

    The cybersecurity unit also found that the majority of targeted universities have research hubs that focus on undersea technology or employ staff members with extensive maritime experience in certain fields.

    In addition, most of the targeted universities were found to be connected to the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, an organization "dedicated to advancing knowledge of the ocean and its connection with the Earth system," according to its website. The institution is well known for discovering the location of the British passenger liner Titanic in 1985, more than 70 years after it sank.

    According to iDefense, it was able to identify the targeted universities by noticing that their networks were pinging servers in China believed to be controlled by a Chinese hacking group known by three different names: TEMP.Periscope, Leviathan and Mudcarp. The cyberattacks are also believed to have been conducted using phishing emails, fraudulent emails designed to look like messages from known contacts that contain links to malicious software. The hackers allegedly impersonated other universities' departments requesting research.

    "Universities are pretty willing to share information in pursuit of academic information," Howard Marshall, who leads iDefense threat intelligence operations, told The Wall Street Journal. "But as a lot of our adversaries have discovered, that is a sweet spot for them to operate." 

    In this Nov. 7, 2012 photo, US and Chinese national flags are hung outside a hotel during the U.S. Presidential election event, organized by the US embassy in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    China Criticizes US Intellectual Property Probe as ‘Unobjective’

    According to the Wall Street Journal, Chinese officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the findings. However, Chinese officials have historically denied cyberattack claims.

    The Trump administration has taken a strong stance against China for its alleged intellectual property theft.

    In December 2018, Meng Wanzhou, the CFO of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, was arrested in Vancouver after the US Justice Department unsealed a host of criminal charges, including bank fraud, obstruction of justice and theft of technology, against the company. Last week, the Canadian Department of Justice decided to allow extradition proceedings against Meng to begin. Her extradition hearing is scheduled for March 6.

    On top of that, China and the United States have been engaged in a trade war since US President Donald Trump announced in June that $50 billion worth of Chinese goods would be subject to 25 percent tariffs in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit. Since then, several rounds of tariffs have been exchanged by the two countries.

    Related:

    Huawei Chairman Says Trump Realised That US 'Lagging Behind', Should Adopt 5G
    Huawei Vows to Succeed Without Washington: US Doesn't Represent Whole World
    Huawei Founder Ren Zhengfei: There Is ‘No Way US Can Crush’ Us
    'Don't Be Naive': Norway's Intel Warns of China's Huawei Amid US-Led Crackdown
    US Charges Against Huawei May ‘Toughen’ China’s Stance During Trade Negotiations
    Tags:
    universities, military, maritime, hacking, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Артисты во время выступления на Масленичных гуляниях в Москве
    Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow: Slavic Tradition With a Flavour
    Bribe 'Em Like Bibi
    Bribe ‘Em Like Bibi?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse