Naked Brit Triggers Grand Police Op After Being Swept Out in Australian Waters

The man’s friends alerted local law enforcement as soon as they woke up to the fact that one person was missing after their skinny dip.

Cops deployed a helicopter and a police boat to search for a daredevil who stripped off and dipped in the waters off the Sydney coast.

An unnamed 25-year-old Brit and his friends enjoyed an early morning naked dip at the famous Bondi Beach, but not all of the company successfully made it back to the place where they had left their clothes and personal belongings.

That was the pivotal moment when the man’s mates rushed to alert the police amid fears the swimmer could have been swept out into the open sea. The large-scale search operation “involved local police, the New South Wales Ambulance helicopter, Surf Rescue New South Wales and Water Police”, a police spokesperson was quoted by The Daily Star as saying.

The search continued until some citizens reported a naked man walking along one of the roads in a neighbouring district, who, after a short pre-emptive session with paramedics, happily “reunited with his clothes and friends”.

