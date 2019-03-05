Indian Man Calls off Wedding With Pakistani Bride amid Rising Tensions - Report

Mahendra Singh, a resident of the northern Indian state of Rajasthan, was to marry Chagan Kanwar of Pakistan's Sindh province on 8 March. But, as the two countries are engaged in a bitter clash over a recent terror attack in Pulwama in India-administered Kashmir, the wedding had to be called off, claims Singh.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A man from Khejad Ka Paar village in India's border district of Barmer in Rajasthan has indefinitely postponed his marriage with a Pakistani girl from Sinoi village in the Amarkot district of Sindh province in Pakistan amid the ongoing tension between the two neighbouring countries, according to a report in NDTV.

READ MORE: ‘No Question of Any Major Conflagration Between India, Pakistan’ – Def Analyst

"We faced a lot of issues in getting visas. I spoke to Gajendra Singh (a minister in the Modi government hailing from Rajasthan) for getting the visa for Pakistan. It was only because of him that we were able to get visa for five people. We had made all preparations and distributed invitation cards to the relatives", Mahendra Singh told the media.

© AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar A. Modi Vows to Make 'Big, Bitter Decisions' as India Reportedly Downs Pak Drone

The tension between India and Pakistan escalated after the terror attack in Pulwama of India-administered Kashmir on 14 February, in which more than 40 Indian paramilitary personnel died. As Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack, India launched an air offensive on 26 February on targets inside Pakistani territory, identifying them as terror hubs — a claim summarily rejected by Pakistan.

READ MORE: Terror Mastermind Masood Azhar Moved Out of Pakistan Army Hospital – Reports

In retaliation, the Pakistan Air Force launched a counter-offensive in Indian skies, resulting in an aerial dogfight in which fighter jets, one of each side, according to India, were downed. An Indian fighter pilot was captured by Pakistan and later released amid international pressure.