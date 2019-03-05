Indian Man Calls off Wedding With Pakistani Bride amid Rising Tensions - Report

New Delhi (Sputnik): A man from Khejad Ka Paar village in India's border district of Barmer in Rajasthan has indefinitely postponed his marriage with a Pakistani girl from Sinoi village in the Amarkot district of Sindh province in Pakistan amid the ongoing tension between the two neighbouring countries, according to a report in NDTV.
"We faced a lot of issues in getting visas. I spoke to Gajendra Singh (a minister in the Modi government hailing from Rajasthan) for getting the visa for Pakistan. It was only because of him that we were able to get visa for five people. We had made all preparations and distributed invitation cards to the relatives", Mahendra Singh told the media.
In retaliation, the Pakistan Air Force launched a counter-offensive in Indian skies, resulting in an aerial dogfight in which fighter jets, one of each side, according to India, were downed. An Indian fighter pilot was captured by Pakistan and later released amid international pressure.
