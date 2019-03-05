Register
05 March 2019
    Flag of Pakistan

    Pakistan Starts Seizing Assets of UN Designated Terror Outfits - Foreign Office

    Asia & Pacific
    Pakistani Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal informed the Dawn that the government has taken control of the assets and properties of all the banned organizations operating in Pakistan and that the process of seizing the assets of charity wings of those organisations is underway.

    In a major decision, the government of Pakistan has ordered the seizure of properties and funds of all the organisations recognised as terror outfits by the United Nations (UN). 

    The UN Security Council (Freezing and Seizure) Order, 2019 has been issued in accordance with the provisions of Pakistan's UNSC Act, 1948, Pakistan's foreign office said on Tuesday. 

    READ MORE: China May Not Block UN Move to Blacklist JeM Chief After Kashmir Attack: Analyst

    "The objective of the UNSC (Freezing and Seizure) Order, 2019 is to streamline the procedure for implementation of Security Council sanctions against designated individuals and entities", Pakistan Foreign Office statement read. 

    READ MORE: IAF Used Decoy Jets to Distract Pak in Raid on Alleged Terror Base — Reports

    Demonstrators step on the posters of Maulana Masood Azhar, head of Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad which claimed attack on a bus that killed 44 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in south Kashmir on Thursday, during a protest in Mumbai, India, February 15, 2019
    © REUTERS / Francis Mascarenhas
    Terror Mastermind Masood Azhar Moved Out of Pakistan Army Hospital – Reports
    The move comes in the wake of mounting international pressure on Pakistan to act against terror outfits following a deadly suicide bombing in Pulwama in India-administered Kashmir. 

    Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the 14 February bombing in which more than 40 Indian paramilitary personnel were killed.

