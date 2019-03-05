Pakistan Starts Seizing Assets of UN Designated Terror Outfits - Foreign Office

Pakistani Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal informed the Dawn that the government has taken control of the assets and properties of all the banned organizations operating in Pakistan and that the process of seizing the assets of charity wings of those organisations is underway.

In a major decision, the government of Pakistan has ordered the seizure of properties and funds of all the organisations recognised as terror outfits by the United Nations (UN).

The UN Security Council (Freezing and Seizure) Order, 2019 has been issued in accordance with the provisions of Pakistan's UNSC Act, 1948, Pakistan's foreign office said on Tuesday.

"The objective of the UNSC (Freezing and Seizure) Order, 2019 is to streamline the procedure for implementation of Security Council sanctions against designated individuals and entities", Pakistan Foreign Office statement read.

The move comes in the wake of mounting international pressure on Pakistan to act against terror outfits following a deadly suicide bombing in Pulwama in India-administered Kashmir.

Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the 14 February bombing in which more than 40 Indian paramilitary personnel were killed.