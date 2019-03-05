Dusky Indian Diva Chosen as Brand Ambassador for Cosmetics Company

She had earlier come out against the "only fair is beautiful" mindset in support of celebrities with darker skin tones asserting that beauty is not a function of skin colour.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Skincare company Clinique India has chosen Bollywood actress Radhika Apte as its first brand ambassador according to a recent Instagram post put up by the artist on her page.

She announced in the post, "A brand I love and cannot get enough of! I am so happy to be the first brand ambassador for Clinique India! Tell me what you think! @Clinique_In #RadhikaXClinique#Partner".

A young lady of some spunk, Radhika is known to be picky with regards to brands she endorses.

Earlier she had done a video for YouTube channel BLUSH titled "Radhika Apte Unblushed | Find Your Beautiful" where she was seen giving advice to people that skin colour, skin tones etc do not define what is beautiful. Calling for everyone to cherish their own beauty the video asserts, "Beautiful is what you decide to be so find your Beautiful".

Radhika is best known for her stellar role in the movie Padman on menstruational hygiene and in AndhaDhun that was released last October.

The actress is loved for her versatility. Her honest persona has endeared her to her fans.