Elephant Crushes Caretaker’s Skull in India (VIDEO)

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A CCTV video has made it to the internet showing an elephant caretaker inadvertently crushed by the tusker, who was being bathed by him. Media reports say that the unfortunate man was named Arun Panicker, aged 40 years. He hailed from the south Indian state of Kerala.
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video may Offend Sensibilities.
In the video, another person was seen trying to get the animal to rise up so that Panicker could be retrieved and saved. As it turned out, it was too late for the caretaker, as his skull had been crushed.
The police informed that his body has been sent for autopsy.
