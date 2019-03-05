Elephant Crushes Caretaker’s Skull in India (VIDEO)

The animal belonged to a hospital nearby. His body has been sent for autopsy. The Indian state where the incident took place is well known for its huge number of domesticated tuskers.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A CCTV video has made it to the internet showing an elephant caretaker inadvertently crushed by the tusker, who was being bathed by him. Media reports say that the unfortunate man was named Arun Panicker, aged 40 years. He hailed from the south Indian state of Kerala.

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video may Offend Sensibilities.

Quoting the police, the media report said that Panicker on Sunday had ordered the elephant to lie down so that he could give the animal a bath. The tusker mistook his caretaker's instructions and slumped to the ground on the side where Panicker was standing, sandwiching him between itself and the ground, thereby crushing him to death instantly.

In the video, another person was seen trying to get the animal to rise up so that Panicker could be retrieved and saved. As it turned out, it was too late for the caretaker, as his skull had been crushed.

