Tokyo Court Grants Ex-Nissan Head Ghosn Bail - Reports

Tokyo court has granted ex-chairman of Nissan Carlos Ghosn bail, local media reported. According to NHK Ghosn could be released as early as Tuesday. The ex-Nissan head bail has reportedly been set at 1 billion yen (Nearly 9 million US dollars).
Nissan's board of directors dismissed Ghosn as chairman shortly after his arrest in November. French President Emmanuel Macron, when addressing the situation, reportedly urged Tokyo to agree to a merger between Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co.
