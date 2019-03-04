India Reportedly Drops Payload in Pakistan in Another Airspace Violation

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Indian Air Force has allegedly once again infiltrated Pakistani air space and, according to the local Pakistani media, it has dropped a payload at Chak 270 Fort Abbas in Pakistan.
Local media reported that there are no casualties, as the payload fell in an open space.
However, there is no confirmation from either of the sides about the move.
According to experts, the debris of the Fort Abbas bombs matches a Sudarshan laser-guided missile.
The 26 February airstrike by the Indian Air Force on alleged terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Balakot, Pakistan was prompted by the 14 February suicide attack on an Indian paramilitary convoy that killed more than 40 Indian soldiers.
The JeM has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Indian government has long held that the state of Pakistan has been harbouring outfits like the JeM and Lashkar-e-Taiba, which are responsible for a number of terror attacks inside India, while Pakistan has been denying New Delhi's allegations.
