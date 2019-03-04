I Am Not Worthy of Nobel Peace Prize - Pakistani Prime Minister Khan

An online petition drive is currently underway to nominate him for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize over releasing a captured Indian pilot that he claimed was a gesture of goodwill. The campaign has already amassed 325,000 signatures.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistani PM Imran Khan in response to the growing demand of his countrymen to nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize has said that he is not worthy of the prestigious award. He said that the only person worthy of the award is the one who solves the Kashmir dispute.

I am not worthy of the Nobel Peace prize. The person worthy of this would be the one who solves the Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people and paves the way for peace & human development in the subcontinent. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 4, 2019

The Kashmir dispute is a long-standing bone of contention between the two nuclear powers, India and Pakistan.

The modest stance from the prime minister has come in for lots of praises from the Pakistani people.

"How many times will you win our hearts" said one.

sir ak e dil kitne dafa jeeto ga? — qasim bhatti (@qasimbh04504185) March 4, 2019

Another lauded the PM saying that his popularity is increasing day by day.

The Rise & Rise of Prime Minister Imran Khan..Not a single day is passed by without u impressing us with ur dignity, Pride and leadership making us proud that u belong to Pakistan and we r the citizens of this very great Nation..Much Love & Respect to u Mr. PM. — Durrani (@iamDurrani1) March 4, 2019

User @uzmamalik5 said that the Nobel Prize itself will "rise in stature" if awarded to Imran Khan.

You are right captain but in our eyes nobel peace prize will raise its stature if its given to you. — Uzma Malik (@Uzmamalik5) March 4, 2019

Indians are not amused by the petition nor by the Pakistani prime minister's gracious words.

Only those who can take on the Pakistan Army and destroy terror camps are worthy of the Nobel Prize, said one Twitter user.

The person who shows the spine to stand up against the Pak Army and destroys the terror infrastructure and demolishes the terror intent deserves Nobel Prize. Luxurious life style of Pak army generals is sponsored by bloodshed in Kashmir. Can you dare to take the Pak Army? — Dr Luttapi (@Mayavi101) March 4, 2019

One user used sarcasm to hit back. Putting words into the mouth of a relatively non-descript Indian actor Chunkey Pandey, he quoted him saying, "I am not worthy of an Academy Award".

"I am not worthy of an Academy award"



~Chunky Pandey — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 4, 2019

Taking Pakistan to task on the issue of Baluchistan another user said that one who solves the Baluchi problem should be given the peace prize.

Also, the one who liberates Republic of Baluchistan Should be awarded the peace prize.



And also #PKMKB pic.twitter.com/llAH85nqGW — Squint Nayan (@SquintNeon2) March 4, 2019

The current India-Pakistan standoff is fallout from a 14 February terror attack against Indian troops, the responsibility for which was claimed by Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed. India conducted air raids against alleged terror camps in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and has alleged that Pakistan is harbouring terrorists and violent Islamist organisations. The allegations have been denied by Pakistan.